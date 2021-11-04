National Football League NFL Draft 2022 Big Board: Kayvon Thibodeaux ranks No. 1, but DBs dominate 2022 class 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

The past few NFL Drafts have featured bumper crops at the offensive skill positions. In 2022, teams looking for help in the defensive backfield will be the most excited about the available talent.

With all due respect to my top-ranked overall player, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the rest of an above-average edge rusher class, it is the collection of playmaking cornerbacks and hard-hitting safeties that really stands apart this year.

Of the 32 players listed below, 10 line up in the secondary. It remains to be seen, of course, if NFL teams value the defensive backs the same way, but if they do, it would make for a historic class. An average of just six defensive backs have earned first-round selections since 2010. In 2014, nine DBs were picked in the first round, the most since the NFL expanded to its current 32-team format in 2002.

The Big Board is not a mock draft. No attention is paid to team needs. It is simply my personal ranking of the top 32 pro-eligible prospects as we enter the stretch drive of the 2021 college football season.

*Only players who will be three full years removed from their high school graduating class at the time of the draft next April are eligible.

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon, 6-foot-5, 250, JR

He topped my initial Big Board in August, and despite his missing two games due to a left ankle sprain, I see no reason to change his position. Thibodeaux signed with Oregon as the top-rated prep prospect in the country and has lived up to his billing, impacting games even more than his impressive statistics (31 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in 25 career games) suggest. Lightning quick off the edge and much stronger than his frame would indicate, Thibodeaux is a game-wrecker against both the run and the pass.

2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama, 6-foot-7, 360, JR

An offensive lineman has never won the Heisman Trophy, but the massive Neal deserves a seat (or row) in New York this year. After starring the past two seasons at left guard and right tackle, respectively, Neal took over on the blind side this year, with Alex Leatherwood having been drafted in the first round by Las Vegas. Neal has not allowed a single sack on the season and is just as dominant in the running game. He's special, folks.

3. Kyle Hamilton, FS, Notre Dame, 6-foot-3, 219, JR

In a draft full of playmaking defensive backs, Hamilton quite literally stands head and shoulders above the competition. Drawing comparisons to the late, great Sean Taylor from veteran scouts traveling through South Bend, Hamilton is a top-10 cinch, which would make him the first Irish defender to earn a spot that high since 1994, when the San Francisco 49ers nabbed Bryant Young seventh.

4. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU, 6-foot-1, 195, JR

Stingley might have been the first cornerback selected in either of the past two NFL drafts had he been eligible, but the fact that he played only three games this season before undergoing surgery on his left foot might complicate things. When healthy, Stingley has shown true lockdown ability, using his rare combination of size and agility to eliminate an opponent's top receiver while possessing the awareness and ball skills to punish quarterbacks who test him.

5. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M, 6-foot-4, 290, JR

Leal flashed breathtaking talent during his first two seasons in College Station, but he has put it all together in 2021, eclipsing his previous career highs in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5) through seven games. However, it isn’t just the stats Leal is producing that have scouts excited — it's also how he is compiling them. He's alternately bulldozing would-be blockers with raw power and slipping by them with exceptional body control for such a large man.

6. Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Michigan, 6-foot-5, 270, SR

Hutchinson entered his senior season as a first-round player on my board based on his first two years at Michigan; he was limited to just three games in 2020 due to a fractured right ankle. Nevertheless, he has jumped up draft boards this year due to his dominant play, registering a career-high six sacks in just eight contests, despite being the focal point of every opponent's blocking assignments. Big, strong, technically sound and much more athletic than some have suggested, Hutchinson has reemerged as one of college football’s best players.

7. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M, 6-foot-4, 325, JR

Green has demonstrated not only the explosive initial quickness and knockdown power that made him a highlight-reel hero the past two seasons but also incredible versatility. He has logged starts at all four exterior positions along the offensive line. In addition, he has started all 30 games of his college career to this point, and he projects as a Day One starter in the NFL.

8. Daxton Hill, FS, Michigan, 6-foot, 192, JR

Teammate Aidan Hutchinson might generate most of the hype for now, but Hill is a superstar in his own right and a player whose stock will only improve during the workout circuit. A consensus five-star recruit when he signed with the Wolverines, Hill is the ideal modern-day safety. He possesses not only elite speed and change of direction for coverage duties but also sticky hands and a playmaking mentality.

9. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn, 6-foot, 190, SR

Given his talent and the fact that Mobile, Alabama, is his hometown, McCreary is a virtual lock to be invited to the Senior Bowl. A high-school wide receiver and safety who early on at Auburn played corner behind a star-studded cast, McCreary has been labeled by some as a late-bloomer. In reality, he’s just scratching the surface of his potential and already possesses the speed, smarts and ball skills to earn a first-round selection.

10. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas, 6-foot-3, 232, JR

The 2022 receiver class is not as gifted as last year’s, but Burks is worthy of first-round consideration due to the high-point ability one might expect of a receiver his size, as well as his shocking breakaway speed. Through eight games against mostly elite competition, Burks has eclipsed his previous career total with eight touchdowns, and he’s averaging an eye-popping 17.1 yards per reception. Receivers this big rarely accelerate and break away like this.

11. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa, 6-foot-2, 290, rJR

With NFL quarterbacks getting the ball out of their hands faster than ever before, the ability to protect right up the middle is more important than ever. The 2021 NFL Draft was loaded with quality centers, with scouts split on which would become the best pro. That won’t be the case this year; Linderbaum is one of the few consensus top picks at his position.

12. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue, 6-foot-4, 275, JR

In a draft loaded with twitchy edge rushers, Karlaftis is arguably the most polished. Rarely using the same move in a series, Karlaftis combines underrated initial quickness, bend and power with a tool box full of pro-ready pass rush techniques, winning with push-pulls, spins, swims, cross-chops and more. Despite being double- and even triple-teamed at times, Karlaftis was everywhere in Purdue’s surprisingly easy 24-7 victory over an Iowa squad known for its offensive line play.

13. Devin Lloyd, OLB, Utah, 6-foot-2, 232, rSR

Gone are the days when linebackers could just line up and stuff the run. Today’s linebackers need to be like Lloyd. The former defensive back is able to remain on the field for all three downs due to his agility, awareness, speed in coverage, physicality and reliable open-field tackling. Lloyd would be considered a consensus top-20 pick if he played at Ohio State or Alabama. I think he might wind up there, anyway.

14. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina, 6-foot-3, 270, SR

Don’t blame Enagbare for the Gamecocks' 1-4 record in the SEC. He's one of the flashiest defenders in college football. He entered the year with more sacks (10.5) than career starts (nine), but his traits and energy are undeniable. Plus, he has made impressive strides this season, registering a career-high 33 tackles to go with five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Given his lack of starting experience, Enagbare remains a bit rough around the edges, but his upside screams first-round pick.

15. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa, 6-foot-7, 321, rSR

Each year, the first round features a relatively small-school prospect who catches many casual college football fans by surprise. That player might very well be Penning in 2022, though scouts and draft analysts are quite familiar with him. A massive man with quick, choppy steps and a chippy mentality, Penning is already earning plenty of first-round buzz and could emerge as a top-15 candidate, should he erase any lingering questions about his level of competition at the Senior Bowl.

16. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati, 6-foot-3, 200, JR

Affectionally nicknamed "Sauce," Gardner slathers would-be receivers at the catch point, using his long arms and sticky fingers to steal passes. Speaking of thefts, Gardner might be the greatest recruiting heist at Cincinnati in the Luke Fickell era, having signed with the Bearcats as a three-star recruit. Rarely challenged in coverage anymore, Sauce appears on his way to All-America recognition for the third consecutive year.

17. Darian Kinnard, RT/OG, Kentucky, 6-foot-5, 345, SR

While pass protection is obviously critical to today’s game, players with the physicality and nastiness to move the pile are often underappreciated by many fans. Not among NFL scouts, however, who love Kinnard’s girth, finishing mentality and stellar play against quality competition.

18. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State, 6-foot-1, 188, SR

The Buckeyes might have the top 1-2 wide-receiver punch in college football in the silky smooth Olave and fellow top-50 candidate Garrett Wilson. Unlike the two big-bodied receivers on this list (Arkansas’ Burks and USC’s Drake London), Olave’s game is built on agility and straight-line speed. His production speaks for itself: He has scored a jaw-dropping 31 touchdowns in 34 career games.

19. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida, 6-foot-2, 193, JR

A sprained knee cost Elam a couple of games this year, but he is a difference-maker when on the field. He is following in the footsteps of his father, Abe Elam, and uncle, Matt Elam, both of whom played defensive back in the NFL. Elam’s size and bloodlines get lots of attention, but he also checks boxes with his physicality and ball skills. Several of his 18 career pass break-ups (and six interceptions) are of the acrobatic variety, with Elam showing terrific ability to contort in space and track the ball.

20. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss, 6-foot-2, 205, rJR

The 2022 crop of quarterbacks pales in comparison to last year’s class, but that won’t stop a desperate team from considering Corral in the first round. The California native showed confidence in himself by traveling across the country to compete in the SEC. His success speaks for itself, with a 52:20 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his career. Corral has the arm and athleticism teams expect out of a top pick, as well as the gunslinger mentality needed to win over a team.

21. Adam Anderson, DE/OLB, Georgia, 6-foot-5, 230, SR

Anderson might not be the biggest name on a ridiculously gifted Georgia defense, but he is my pick to be the first Bulldog defender drafted in the spring. Featuring an explosive first step and closing ability similar to a former Georgia star — Leonard Floyd, now a standout rusher with the Los Angeles Rams — Anderson has a skill set that projects beautifully to the NFL. Through seven games, he has doubled his previous career high in tackles (32) and matched his prior single-season high with 5.5 sacks.

22. Brandon Smith, OLB, Penn State, 6-foot-2, 241, JR

The prototypically built Smith might follow in the footsteps of his former Penn State teammate Micah Parsons by becoming the first off-ball linebacker selected in the draft. Smith personifies the term explosive, showing both sideline-to-sideline speed and true knockdown power.

23. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson, 6-foot, 195, JR

Booth has been a standout in an otherwise disappointing season for the Tigers, who are used to competing for a playoff bid. A former five-star recruit, he has emerged as Clemson’s most reliable defender, which is quite the accomplishment given that he entered the season with four career starts. The jaw-droppingly athletic interceptions he made as a sophomore get all of the attention, but where Booth has really made strides this season is in his reliable open-field tackling.

24. Drake London, WR, Southern Cal, 6-foot-4, 210, JR

Unfortunately, London suffered a fractured right ankle in USC’s 41-34 victory over Arizona on Saturday, ending his season and putting his NFL draft stock in flux. Assuming he can prove his health (and straight-line speed) to scouts prior to the draft, however, London is still worthy of first-round consideration. He was dominant prior to the injury, registering an eye-popping 88 grabs for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games. Given his size and physical nature, London is often compared to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans, and that isn’t hyperbole.

25. Jordan Battle, SS, Alabama, 6-foot, 210, JR

With all due respect to LSU, Washington and others, no school has produced more quality NFL defensive backs than Alabama since Nick Saban took over the program. The Tuscaloosa pipeline to the NFL is expected to continue this spring with Battle, a heavy-hitting, three-year starter who has demonstrated better ball skills in 2021. He has emerged as one of Alabama’s leading playmakers with a couple of interceptions and his second touchdown return in as many seasons.

26. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington, 5-foot-11, 195, JR

It has been a largely disappointing season for the Huskies, but Jimmy Lake’s ability to develop defensive backs remains unquestioned. McDuffie isn’t the biggest or fastest, but he is among the most instinctive and consistent cornerbacks in this class, playing well on defense and special teams alike. McDuffie has terrific balance and quickness out of his breaks, and he’s among the most reliable open-field tacklers at his position.

27. Drake Jackson, DE/OLB, Southern Cal, 6-foot-4, 255, JR

Having already announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft, Jackson will be among the more heavily scrutinized prospects in the country this fall. He has flashed dominant ability off the edge, registering 27 tackles, including seven for loss and five sacks through eight games, while showing improved commitment and strength against the run. Positional versatility is one of Jackson’s calling cards, given his extensive experience with his hand down and as a rush linebacker.

28. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh, 6-foot-2, 220, rSR

Although he was picked off twice in Pitt’s 38-34 loss to Miami, Pickett threw for a career-high and school-record 514 yards in the game. He also passed Hall of Famer Dan Marino for most touchdowns responsible for in Panthers’ history, with 84 overall scores. Pickett lacks Marino’s rocket arm, but he’s smart, accurate and deceptively athletic. In a below-average class for quarterbacks, Pickett might be the safest bet of the bunch.

29. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia, 6-foot-5, 340, SR

With the NFL evolving to such a pass-happy league, traditional run-stuffers such as Davis are less valuable than in previous generations. That said, players with Davis’ size and power remain critically important, and he is expected to wow during workouts. An intimidating presence since he stepped onto the field for the Bulldogs as a freshman, Davis could have scouts wondering if he could be the second coming of Vita Vea.

30. Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA, 6-foot-5, 318, JR

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet get most of the headlines at UCLA, but the Bruins' top NFL prospect is Rhyan, a burly and surprisingly agile left tackle. Rhyan held his own in a highly anticipated matchup with Oregon's Thibodeaux and has another heavyweight bout coming soon in a rematch against Drake Jackson and the rival Trojans on Nov. 20. Rhyan’s girth, punch and light feet suggest that he could play left tackle or all over the line in the NFL, boosting his stock with scouts that much more.

31. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State, 6-foot-4, 260, rSR

Just how talented is the Georgia defense? Seeking more playing time, the highly recruited Johnson transferred from the Bulldogs for his final season and has proven to be one of this year’s breakout stars for the Seminoles, demonstrating the combination of burst, bend and power atop every NFL team’s wish list.

32. Lewis Cine, FS, Georgia, 6-foot-1, 200, JR

Scouts traveling through Athens believe every starter on Georgia’s defense might ultimately get drafted, making it difficult for any one player to earn the spotlight he might elsewhere. But Cine needs to be seen to be believed. Pound for pound, he is Georgia’s fiercest hitter, playing with the alpha-dawg mentality and physicality to make receivers think twice about catching passes over the middle.

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com , USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com , among others.

