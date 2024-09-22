College Football 2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Texas remain on top; Utah enters top 10 Updated Sep. 22, 2024 3:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The SEC and Big Ten are the two best leagues in the sport, and it feels like the SEC has once again shown itself to hold the national title favorite. Not just because five of the top six teams ranked here are from the SEC, but because Michigan showed it could win against a ranked opponent in the Big Ten while being one-dimensional, but also get beat soundly by an SEC team ( Texas ) at the same venue.

Oklahoma proved to boast one of the nation’s top defenses, but the Sooners got beat by double digits at home because the offense could not hold up their end. In the SEC, being one-dimensional doesn't lead to wins. In the Big Ten, you can beat a ranked opponent with a QB who isn't a threat to beat you down the field.

With Georgia and Alabama set as the marquee matchup for Week 5, the question won’t be whether one will make the College Football Playoff, but rather where they will be seeded.

With that, here is a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Georgia (3-0)

Week 4 result: Idle

2. Texas (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated UL Monroe, 51-3

In Arch Manning’s debut as a starter, the Longhorns outscored the Warhawks 21-0 in the first quarter. Manning finished 15-of-29 for 258 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Texas running back Jaydon Blue added 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win.

3. Ohio State (3-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Marshall, 49-14

Ohio State put up 569 yards of offense on just 57 plays. Running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for 173 yards on just 14 rushes, while TreVeyon Henderson added 76 yards and two scores in the win.

The Buckeyes had four plays of 40 yards or more go for touchdowns.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Tennessee (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Oklahoma , 25-15

Tennessee's offense didn’t need to do much to earn a win against a top-20 opponent on the road. The Vols' defense sacked Oklahoma quarterbacks three times and forced three turnovers in a game where its offense struggled to do much at all. Winning an ugly game against a quality opponent is the mark of a national title contender.

5. Ole Miss (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Georgia Southern, 52-13

Lane Kiffin’s Rebels haven’t played a ranked opponent yet. In fact, only one of the Rebels' opponents, Wake Forest, plays in a Power 4 Conference. But Kiffin's team has scored at least 40 points in every game it has played and has allowed a total of 22 points scored through four games ahead of SEC play.

6. Alabama (3-0)

Week 4 result: Idle

7. Penn State (3-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Kent State, 56-0

Drew Allar hit 17 of 21 passes for 309 yards with three touchdowns in a decisive victory. The Nittany Lions outgained the Golden Flashes 718 yards to 67.

Kent State has now lost its last two games by a combined score of 127-0.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions Highlights

8. Oregon (3-0)

Week 4 result: Idle

9. Miami (Fla.) (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated South Florida, 50-15

Cam Ward left no doubt about who the best player in the state of Florida is with 404 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and just one interception in a rout of a Bulls team that dragged Alabama into the deep water just two weeks ago.

10. Utah (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Oklahoma State, 22-19

Utah went into Stillwater and left with a win. And the Utes did it with Cam Rising sidelined due to injury.

They did it while holding Ollie Gordon to 42 yards on 11 rushes and while getting starting QB Alan Bowman benched for much of the second half.

And they did it with Micah Bernard rushing for 182 yards — the most by a Utah tailback against a ranked opponent since 2018.

No. 12 Utah Utes vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys Highlights

11. Missouri (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 30-27 in 2OT

Missouri running back Nate Noel rushed for 199 yards on 24 carries in a nail-biting win against Vanderbilt.

12. Clemson (2-1)

Week 4 result: Defeated NC State, 59-35

The Tigers led the Wolfpack 45-7 at halftime. This is the second game in a row in which Clemson has scored at least 59 since scoring just three against Georgia in its season-opener.

13. Michigan (3-1)

Week 4 result: Defeated USC , 27-24

It's not that Kalel Mullings rushed for 159 yards on 17 carries. It's that Alex Orji finished just 7-of-12 for 32 yards passing in the win.

14. Illinois (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Nebraska, 31-24 in OT

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer threw for 215 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Illini to their first 4-0 start since 2011 and their second win against a ranked team in the same season since 2007.

No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers Highlights

15. Iowa State (3-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Arkansas State, 52-7

This is the same Arkansas State team that Michigan beat 28-18 one week earlier. The Cyclones are a legitimate Big 12 title contender.

16. USC (2-1)

Week 4 result: Lost to Michigan, 27-24

Miller Moss threw the ball 51 times for 283 yards in the loss. The Trojans looked much-improved on defense through their first three weeks, but with the game on the line, and knowing Michigan wanted to run the ball, D'Anton Lynn's unit couldn't get a stop. USC gave up 290 yards on the ground and got beat by a team who couldn't throw the ball with a catapult.

17. Oklahoma (3-1)

Week 4 result: Lost to Tennessee, 25-15

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was forced to pull starting quarterback Jackson Arnold in the second quarter after he threw an interception and fumbled the ball inside the Tennessee red zone. He finished 7-of-16 for 54 yards with two turnovers and two sacks. The defense, however, held an offense that was averaging 63.9 points per game this season to just 25.

18. BYU (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Kansas State , 38-9

Despite giving up 224 rushing yards and 130 more yards than they could muster, the Cougars throttled the Wildcats at home for their first win against a ranked opponent this season.

19. LSU (3-1)

Week 4 result: Defeated UCLA, 34-17

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 352 yards with three touchdowns in the Tigers' win over the Bruins. The redshirt junior QB has thrown for 300-plus yards in three of LSU's four games this season. In the one game he didn't throw for 300-plus – a 36-33 win at South Carolina – he threw for 285 and two touchdowns.

20. Louisville (3-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated Georgia Tech, 31-19

Tyler Shough completed 13 of 19 passes for 269 yards in the win. Louisville has won 13 of its first 15 regular-season games in the Jeff Brohm era.

21. Oklahoma State (3-1)

Week 4 result: Lost to Utah, 22-19

This is a good Oklahoma State team, but going up against Kyle Whittingham and that Utah defense is no easy task. After being benched following an ineffective first half, QB Alan Bowman returned midway through the fourth quarter and threw for two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Pokes suffered their first loss of the season.

22. Notre Dame (3-1)

Week 4 result: Defeated Miami (OH), 28-3

Riley Leonard passed for 154 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 143 yards and two scores on the ground. Notre Dame's defense has given up a total of 10 points in its last two outings.

23. Washington State (4-0)

Week 4 result: Defeated San Jose State, 54-52

Jake Dickert's group is 4-0 following a high-scoring victory over San Jose State. Sophomore QB John Mateer has been a breakout star through the first four weeks of the season. He was outstanding on Friday, throwing for 390 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another 111 yards and a score on the ground.

24. UNLV (3-0)

Week 4 result: Idle

25. Kansas State (3-1)

Week 4 result: Lost to BYU, 38-9

There's no way around it – this was an ugly loss for Chris Klieman's team. The Wildcats outgained the Cougars in total yardage, but it was the team's three turnovers that cost them in this game.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share