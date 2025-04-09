National Football League 2025 NFL Draft: Prop bets, unique wagers to make Updated Apr. 11, 2025 4:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft will commence on April 24th, and bettors are taking advantage of the different odds available across multiple sportsbooks.

Whether it's betting on the number of players selected from a specific conference, the position of "Mr. Irrelevant", or other position-specific wagers— we've got you covered.

Here's a selection of unique prop bets being offered at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds as of April 11th.

ACC players selected in first round

Under 3.5: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Over 3.5: +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Big Ten players selected in first round

Under 9.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Over 9.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Big 12 players selected in first round

Under 3.5: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

Over 3.5: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

SEC players selected in first round

Over 14.5: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Under 14.5: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Quarterbacks selected in first round

Over 2.5: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Under 2.5: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Running backs selected in first round

Over 2.5: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Under 2.5: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

Wide receivers selected in first round

Over 2.5: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)

Under 2.5: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Offensive lineman selected in first round

Over 6.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Under 6.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Total number of offensive players selected in first round

Over 15.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 15.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Cornerbacks selected in first round

Over 4.5: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Under 4.5: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Mr. Irrelevant position odds

Defensive line/edge: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Offensive lineman: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Wide receiver: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Cornerback: +700 (bet $10 to $80 total)

Running back: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Quarterback: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Linebacker: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Safety: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tight end: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kicker/punter/long snapper: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Odds to be drafted in top five

Mason Graham: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Will Campbell: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Armand Membou: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Shedeur Sanders: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Jalon Walker: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ashton Jeanty: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Tetairoa McMillan: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyler Warren: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kelvin Banks Jr.: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jaxson Dart: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Shemar Stewart: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Mykel Williams: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Mike Green: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Matthew Golden: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jahdae Barron: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Will Johnson: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Nick Emmanwori: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Malaki Starks: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Omarion Hampton: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jihaad Campbell: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Quinn Ewers: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

