National Football League 2025 NFL Draft: Odds for first player drafted at each position Updated Apr. 11, 2025 4:16 p.m. ET

While Cam Ward looks like a lock to be the first quarterback drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are still several positions where multiple players could be the first selected.

This year's draft is heavy in the trenches, with several talented prospects on both the offensive and defensive line. But which players are favored to be drafted first? Here are the odds for the first player to be drafted at every position, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook— as of April 11th.

Let's take a look:

First quarterback drafted

Cam Ward: -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

Shedeur Sanders: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jaxson Dart: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jalen Milroe: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Quinn Ewers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Will Howard: +12000 (bet $10 to win 1,210 total)

Dillon Gabriel: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Riley Leonard: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Brady Cook: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Second quarterback drafted

Shedeur Sanders: -475 (bet $10 to win $12.11 total)

Jaxson Dart: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Jalen Milroe: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cam Ward: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Quinn Ewers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Will Howard: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Riley Leonard: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Dillon Gabriel: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Brady Cook: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

First running back drafted

Ashton Jeanty: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

Omarion Hampton: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

TreVeyon Henderson: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Quinshon Judkins: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Kaleb Johnson: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ollie Gordon II: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Jaydon Blue: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Dylan Sampson: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Cam Skattebo: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

First wide receiver drafted

Tetairoa McMillan: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Matthew Golden: +150 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Emeka Egbuka: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Luther Burden III: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jayden Higgins: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Tre Harris: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Isaiah Bond: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Elic Ayomanor: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jack Bech: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Xavier Restrepo: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Tez Johnson: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

First tight end drafted

Tyler Warren: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Colston Loveland: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Elijah Arroyo: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Harold Fannin Jr.: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Terrance Ferguson: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Mason Taylor: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

First offensive lineman drafted

Will Campbell: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

Armand Membou: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Kelvin Banks Jr.: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Josh Simmons: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Tyler Booker: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Josh Conerly Jr.: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Grey Zabel: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Aireontae Ersery: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Emery Jones Jr.: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Donovan Jackson: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

First defensive lineman/edge drafted

Abdul Carter: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

Mason Graham: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Mykel Williams: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Mike Green: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Walter Nolen: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kenneth Grant: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Nic Scourton: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

James Pearce Jr.: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

JT Tuimoloau: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Donovan Ezeiruaku: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Derrick Harmon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jack Sawyer: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Second defensive lineman/edge drafted

Mason Graham: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)

Abdul Carter: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Shemar Stewart: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Mykel Williams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kenneth Grant: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Mike Green: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

James Pearce Jr..: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Donovan Ezeiruaku: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Derrick Harmon: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Walter Nolen: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Nic Scourton: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

JT Tuimoloau: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jack Sawyer: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

First cornerback drafted

Travis Hunter: -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

Will Johnson: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jahdae Barron: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Azareye'h Thomas: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Trey Amos: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Shavon Revel Jr.: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Maxwell Hairston: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Benjamin Morrison: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Second cornerback drafted

Will Johnson: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Jahdae Barron: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Maxwell Hairston: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Travis Hunter: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Benjamin Morrison: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Azareye'h Thomast: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Trey Amos: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Shavon Revel Jr.: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

First safety drafted

Nick Emmanwori: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Malaki Starks: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Xavier Watts: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Lathan Ransom: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sebastian Castro: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Kevin Winston Jr.: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

