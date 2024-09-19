College Football 2024 college football power rankings: Who sits atop Big Ten, Big 12, more? Updated Sep. 19, 2024 1:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We're now three weeks into the 2024 college football season, so I figured this might be a good time to power rank the top teams in each of the four power conferences, especially with conference play about to really get going for most teams across the nation.

As we enter Week 4, we've got a much better idea about who these teams are than we did in the preseason. I'm going to place the top eight teams in each conference into separate tiers in addition to ranking them as a means to show who has separated themselves from the pack so far.

Let's get to it.

Big Ten

Tier 1

1. Ohio State (3-0)

You guys should know who the Tier 1 team is in the Big Ten right now. Ohio State hasn't been challenged, but the Buckeyes are clearly at the top of the Big Ten right now. That roster is so good. Ohio State hasn't faced a red zone snap on defense. The Buckeyes haven't given up an offensive touchdown to the opposition yet. They will be there in the end. They've shown that, regardless of their opponent, they can go out there and dominate, which is why a certain team is down in Tier 2.

Tier 2

2. USC (2-0)

The defense is the big surprise for us with USC. Their ability to tackle in the open field has been the biggest revelation in the college football season. Miller Moss made some big-time throws against LSU that should translate. That's why I moved USC ahead of Oregon.

USC vs. Michigan: Joel Klatt and Matt Leinart break down Big Ten showdown

3. Oregon (3-0)

A lot of people considered Oregon the second-best team in the Big Ten entering the season. Even though Oregon played great against Oregon State, it struggled against Idaho and Boise State. The O-line tweak helped a ton against Oregon State. That made the Ducks much more dominant on the ground. I thought Dillon Gabriel would be a good fit for them, and he has been.

Tier 3

4. Penn State (2-0)

Penn State is at the top of Tier 3, but I would like to see a bit more from the Nittany Lions. I'm encouraged by Drew Allar, the run game and some of the explosiveness they've shown.

5. Nebraska (3-0)

Nebraska is the true up-and-coming team on this list. I was high on Matt Rhule's team entering the year. Dylan Raiola has totally solidified that. He's a revelation as a true freshman. We knew that the team around him was already good.

6. Michigan Wolverines (2-1)

Michigan has fallen back from a clear Tier 2 team at the beginning of the season to a clear Tier 3 team because of the way it's played and the quarterback issues it's had. It's starting over with a new quarterback this weekend. Sherrone Moore named Alex Orji as his starting quarterback, replacing Davis Warren after three games. I think this is a good way to go for Michigan. It needs to run the football, have a time of possession advantage and a snap advantage. It also needs that toughness and physical identity back, which I think Orji fits. Will he be great throwing the ball? Maybe not. But Orji can lead the Wolverines to their ceiling.

Michigan Wolverines: Do they have a QB problem?

Tier 4

7. Iowa (2-1)

There were a lot of teams I thought about putting in these last two spots. I get Iowa lost to Iowa State, but I know what I'm getting from the Hawkeyes. That was a close loss and I think Iowa State's a good team.

8. Illinois (3-0)

Illinois has surprised many people. It handled Kansas in Week 2, but that win doesn't look as impressive after the Jayhawks' loss to UNLV. It's still a quality win though. Illinois takes on Nebraska on Friday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and that game should tell us everything we need to know about Tiers 3 and 4. Illinois could play its way up a tier or Nebraska could pass Penn State and threaten to be a Tier 2 team.

Honorable mention: Indiana (3-0), Rutgers (3-0)

SEC

Tier 1

1. Texas (3-0)

The SEC is the conference that I think has changed the most dramatically since the start of the season. We thought Georgia was in a plane with Ohio State above the rest of the sport entering the year. Then, Texas and Oregon were in the next tier.

Now, I think Texas is clearly the favorite in the SEC with Georgia at No. 2. That's a massive changeup. Texas' depth and quality of quarterback play (regardless of who's playing) is going to pay huge dividends. It has an incredibly experienced offensive line, a fixed secondary and strong transfer portal additions at receiver. Even with the CJ Baxter injury in the run game, I love Texas right now.

Texas Longhorns: Arch Manning shines with five touchdowns in 56-7 win

2. Georgia (3-0)

Georgia, meanwhile, played sluggish against Kentucky. Carson Beck has an AC joint sprain on his non-throwing shoulder. I don't think that injury will wind up being a big deal, but it will likely measure his pain tolerance and toughness. Tate Ratledge, who might be the best guard in the country, is out for six to eight weeks. The injury bug, with that schedule, can be detrimental. That schedule is as tough as any schedule in the SEC. Now, we look at the schedule and say, "There's a loss or two, maybe three depending on the injuries." I know that sounds wild, but that doesn't sound out of the question. At least its defense has remained dominant, allowing zero touchdowns so far.

Tier 2

3. Tennessee (3-0)

Another change-up, but I think Tennessee is the third-best team in the SEC. I get it hasn't played anybody yet, but Nico Iamaleava is the real deal. He's fast, throws a great deep ball and is decisive in that offense. When you have that kind of quarterback in that offense, the Volunteers are dangerous. They've got skill on the outside. I'm a big fan of what Tennessee is doing. The Vols have Oklahoma this week and Josh Heupel is going back to Norman. I think there's a lot of love lost there because he lost his job. I like Tennessee to win that game and in general.

4. Alabama (3-0)

I just called Alabama's win over Wisconsin and you might be thinking, "Did you not like what you saw?" No, I liked what I saw. I think Alabama is still excellent. But there are some questions. Alabama's offense doesn't have a lot of questions with its explosiveness and great athletes along with its offensive line. Defensively, some say Alabama is going to be great. There are some things on the film though that suggest differently. If that secondary doesn't improve, it'll get hit by big plays when it faces a high-quality passing team.

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Wisconsin Badgers Highlights

Tier 3

5. Ole Miss (3-0)

Ole Miss has done nothing but impress. Granted, it hasn't faced tough competition, but I believe in Lane Kiffin and I like Jaxson Dart.

6. Missouri (3-0)

Last week's 27-21 win over Boston College perfectly encapsulated my thoughts about Missouri. Its record will be better than its talent. There's a really solid chance that Missouri makes the SEC Championship Game. In fact, if I had to lay money on it right now, I would think long and hard about Missouri making it there before Georgia because of its schedule and the Bulldogs' health issues. Missouri has an experienced quarterback and I love Luther Burden III, but they're not the seventh-best team in the country.

Brady Cook has led Missouri to a 3-0 start after quarterbacking the Tigers to an 11-2 season in 2023.

Tier 4

7. Oklahoma (3-0)

8. LSU (2-1)

Oklahoma has been highly disappointing on offense. LSU should've lost to South Carolina and have two losses. I'm not too confident in either of these teams right now.

Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold hasn't thrown the ball for 200 yards yet, which won't cut it with those receivers. The Sooners' defense has improved, though.

ACC

Tier 1

1. Miami (Fla.) (3-0)

I really wanted to only rank two teams in the ACC. In the preseason, I said that I don't think the conference is very strong.

Miami has not struggled with anybody. It hasn't played a terribly difficult schedule, with its win over Florida in The Swamp looking a bit less impressive. Cam Ward makes the Hurricanes the only Tier 1 team in the league.

Cam Ward has thrown for 1,035 yards through the first three games of the season, the second-most in the nation.

Tier 2

2. Clemson (1-1)

There's a soft line between Miami and Clemson in the top tier of the conference due to the Tigers' blowout loss to Georgia. But Cade Klubnik showed something against Appalachian State, and Clemson could get up to Tier 1 if he continues that play. However, we often see Clemson lay an egg before playing really well. We'll see if Clemson sustains this.

Tier 3

3. Louisville (2-0)

I think Tiers 3 and 4 can really be viewed together. It's kind of a mess. Louisville has shown something. I think Jeff Brohm is a really good coach and quarterback Tyler Shough has been playing really well for the Cardinals.

4. Syracuse (2-0)

Kyle McCord and Fran Brown have already done a remarkable job. People close to me have been telling me all offseason, "Watch out for Fran Brown." I thought, "Relax." Well, Syracuse has looked really good and I love its schedule. McCord might actually be on a 10-player list for the Heisman right now.

5. California (3-0)

Where did this come from?!? Justin Wilcox led the Bears to Auburn for an upset win in Week 2. There are no two programs in the country that are more different than Cal and Auburn. It doesn't even compute.

Tier 4

6. Boston College (2-1)

Boston College was up on Missouri, 14-3, before losing in Week 3. But that performance helps BC get into Tier 4.

7. North Carolina (3-0)

UNC has been struggling at quarterback after losing Max Johnson in the opener, but running back Omarion Hampton has been playing really well.

8. Pittsburgh (3-0)

That was a great win for Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. Eli Holstein has played really well for the Panthers at quarterback so far.

Big 12

Tier 1

1. Kansas State (3-0)

Kansas State has a great run game and Avery Johnson has looked like a superstar at quarterback. I've loved what I've seen so far out of Kansas State, specifically the beatdown it gave to Arizona last week.

No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats Highlights

2. Oklahoma State (3-0)

I know the run game has been slow so far for Oklahoma State, but Alan Bowman has played well at quarterback. I just believe in Mike Gundy and the team's experience. Remember, Oklahoma State returned 18 starters from last year.

3. Utah (3-0)

The only reason why Utah isn't ranked higher is due to Cameron Rising's injuries. He's got seven passing touchdowns in six quarters, but he left early against Baylor and Utah has struggled. I don't love the finger injury on his throwing hand. If Rising's healthy though, Utah is No. 1.

Tier 2

4. Iowa State (2-0)

Matt Campbell continues to find a way to get things working in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State had the big road win over Iowa in the CyHawk Rivalry game in Week 2.

5. UCF (3-0)

Gus Malzahn is doing a really nice job. The Knights can run the football really well with RJ Harvey. KJ Jefferson is a really physical runner and a good quarterback who has played a lot of football.

UCF Knights vs. TCU Horned Frogs Highlights

Tier 3

6. Colorado (2-1)

I believe Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are elite. Yet, it was concerning the way that Colorado played against Nebraska in Week 2. But the defense has been impressive, allowing just nine points in its last six quarters. I like defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and maybe the Buffaloes can start playing some complementary football.

7. Arizona (2-1)

Arizona is here because it has great talent on offense. Tetairoa McMillan is going to be a top-10 pick. Noah Fifita hasn't played his best, though. The performance against Kansas State was alarming. In a lot of ways, this team resembles Colorado. But Colorado has shown some signs of life outside of its two star players, which is why it's ranked ahead of Arizona.

Tetairoa McMillan's 453 receiving yards are the second-most in the nation.

Tier 4

8. TCU (2-1)

If I'm being fair with ranking UCF as a Tier 2 team, TCU should be at least a Tier 4 team. TCU lost on a field goal at the buzzer to UCF in Week 3.

Group of 5

1. Northern Illinois (2-0)

If you're going to rank the Group of 5 teams, it's best to rank them by their performances and record so far. Northern Illinois had the big win over Notre Dame. Head coach Thomas Hammock has a great pedigree.

Northern Illinois was the first team from the MAC to beat a team ranked in the top five of the AP Poll when it beat Notre Dame in Week 2.

2. Boise State (1-1)

Boise State nearly got an equal or superior win than what Northern Illinois had, losing at the buzzer to Oregon in Week 2. Running back Ashton Jeanty is the best player out of any Group of 5 school. It's just going to be a harder road for Boise State to get to the College Football Playoff because the Mountain West is tougher than the MAC.

3. Memphis (3-0)

Memphis was able to take care of business against Florida State, but the Seminoles are looking like a really bad team. So, that's why Memphis is ranked below Boise State. Still, winning on the road like that is really impressive.

4. UNLV (3-0)

We need to start paying attention to UNLV more. It has two road wins against Big 12 teams (Houston and Kansas) and it has an opportunity to possibly break through here and make some noise.

5. Fresno State (2-1)

Fresno State just beat New Mexico State, 48-0. That might not stand out to you, but New Mexico State played Liberty close. Fresno State and Liberty are comparable in the Group of 5, so edge Fresno State here.

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast " The Joel Klatt Show. "

