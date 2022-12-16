College Basketball College basketball tiers: Brandon Miller, Kyle Filipowski among top freshmen 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the most anticipated aspects of a new college basketball season is seeing how the highly-touted incoming freshmen perform at a new level.

This year's 2022 class is loaded with talent, and now that we are more than a month into the season, the race for the Freshman of the Year award is on. All signs point to an early favorite, but he is certainly not alone.

Remember, this isn’t an NBA Draft board. This is a look at 16 freshmen who have had a major impact so far this season. Some of them have clearly been the reason their schools are performing better than projected.

With that said, here are my college basketball freshmen tiers.

TIER 1: Freshmen of the Year leaders

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller's top moments came in Portland when he strung together three straight impressive performances against elite competition. The former five-star forward out of Tennessee dropped 24 in a victory over Michigan State, 18 in a loss to UConn, and then 14 in a win against North Carolina.

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Smith has only played in four games due to a knee injury, but he has been exceptional in those contests, averaging 14.8 points per game. He was outstanding in Arkansas' 88-78 win over Oklahoma this past weekend, putting up 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Watching Smith play, you can see why he was so highly thought of coming out of high school.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Filipowski has been the most consistent freshman among an impressive 2022 class. He put up 12 points and 10 board in a win over Iowa, and 16 points and seven rebounds in a victory over Ohio State the previous week. The 7-foot Filipowski is leading the No. 12-ranked Blue Devils in scoring (14.8), rebounding (9.2) and steals (1.5).

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

A talented 6-foot-7 forward from Maryland, Whitmore has only played in three games for the Wildcats after suffering a right thumb injury before the season started. He had surgery on the thumb and made his season debut on Dec. 3 against Oklahoma. In three games, he is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 boards per game, while shooting 50% from the field.

Donovan Clingan, UConn

Nobody had Clingan as one of the top freshmen in the country heading into the season. But the 7-foot-2 big man was the MVP of the PK Invitational championship after putting up 15 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Iowa State. He has continued to star for the Huskies, notching 16 points and eight boards in a win at Florida.

TIER 2: Next in line

Jarace Walker, Houston

The five-star prospect is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for No. 5 Houston. Walker has been a focal point for the Cougars' offense this season. He put up a double-double in a 76-42 victory over North Florida earlier this month and scored 23 in a win over St. Joe's in the Cougars' second game of the season.

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace has lived up to the hype, averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game for the No. 13 Wildcats. However, it's his persistence on the perimeter that has been the difference for his team. He is averaging 2.4 steals per game, including eight in a double-overtime loss to Michigan State.

Gradey Dick, Kansas

The 6-foot-8 Kansas native is the real deal. He has put up double digits in eight of the Jayhawks' 10 games this season, including an impressive 14-point outing against Duke, which was a difference maker in the Champions Classic. He is coming off a 16-point, seven-rebound, five-assist outing against Missouri this past weekend. Dick has certainly answered the call for Bill Self.

Jett Howard, Michigan

The Wolverines have struggled through the first month of the season, sitting at 6-3. However, Howard has been a bright spot, averaging 15.1 points per game. The Wolverines will count on Howard and Hunter Dickinson to form a solid 1-2 punch.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Hood-Schifino is nursing a back injury, but he is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. His 14-point performance in a 77-65 victory over North Carolina earlier this year was a difference maker.

TIER 3: Don't sleep on 'em

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

Loyer has been sensational for the No. 1 Boilermakers. He scored 18 in a 75-56 win over Duke, 14 in a dominant 84-66 victory over Gonzaga, and 22 in an overtime win over Nebraska. He is shooting nearly 40% from the field and over 34% from downtown.

Dillion Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell was a mega-recruit coming out of high school and has been a high riser in the Longhorns' lineup. He has put up double-digit points in five of the Longhorns' nine games this season. He is averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 boards, which will only continue to grow.

Keyonte George, Baylor

George was the No. 1-ranked shooting guard in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.com. He has lived up to the hype, scoring 18 against Gonzaga earlier this month and averaging 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on the season. He is one of three players averaging 15-plus points for a program that consistently produces quality guards.

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Sensabaugh has answered the call in each big game, outside the Buckeyes' loss to Duke. The 6-foot-6 forward from Orlando, Florida is averaging 14.1 points per game for the No. 23-ranked Buckeyes. He put up 17 in a loss to San Diego State, 17 in a win against Cincinnati, 10 in a win over Texas Tech, and 13 in a victory over Rutgers.

Mark Mitchell, Duke

Mitchell stepped up in two key games for the Blue Devils, scoring 17 in a win over Iowa and 16 against Xavier. The 6-foot-8 forward ranks third on the team in scoring at 9.5 PPG. The Blue Devils will be counting on him to play a big role this season.

