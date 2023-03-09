College basketball highlights: Men's conference tournaments underway
Thursday is filled with a stacked slate of men's college basketball action as the major conference tournaments — including the Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 — kick into high gear.
The day begins with an enticing matchup between two bubble teams, Rutgers and Michigan, who have squared off in Chicago. Michigan beat Rutgers 58-45 just two weeks ago when star Hunter Dickinson put up 13 points and 11 rebounds.
But that's just the start, as several high-profile teams that had byes during Wednesday's action, including UCLA, UConn and defending national champion Kansas are among those to take the court.
We've got you covered with all the action from start to finish Thursday from all around the league.
Here are the top moments!
St. John's vs. Marquette (Big East)
All-out effort
Marquette went on a 6-0 run to start the game, but St. John's charged back to knot things up early in the opening half.
Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones made a smooth 3-point jumper to put space between them and the Red Storm.
Big-time buckets
Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper made back-to-back dunks to put the home team ahead, 16-11, early in the frame.
Denied!
St. John's took its first lead of the game, 17-16, at the midway-mark in the first half. The Red Storm settled into a rhythm and went on a 10-0 run to extend its lead as the frame winded down. St. John's had a 36-26 edge at halftime.
Rutgers vs. Michigan (Big Ten)
Seeing 3s
Michigan went on a 7-0 run to set the tone early, capped off by guard Jett Howard's big-time 3-pointer.
Battling early
Michigan was getting it done on both ends of the floor. Wolverines star Hunter Dickinson came up with one clutch bucket after another to keep the home team out front for the majority of the opening half.
Anyone's game!
Rutgers' Oskar Palmquist drained two free throws to knot things up 23-all before Antwone Woolfolk's steal and subsequent basket gave the visiting team its first lead of the game, 25-23, with 1:25 to play before the break.
Then, Michigan's Joey Baker hit a 3-point buzzer-beater to end the half and take a three-point lead into halftime, 28-25.
COMING UP:
Iowa State vs. Baylor (Big 12)
Providence vs. UConn (Big East)
West Virginia vs. Kansas (Big 12)
Washington State vs. Oregon (Pac-12)
Penn State vs. Illinois (Big Ten)
Oklahoma State vs. Texas (Big 12)
Minnesota vs. Maryland (Big Ten)
Villanova vs. Creighton (Big East)
Arizona State vs. USC (Pac-12)
