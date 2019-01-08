Bundesliga – Be Whoever You Want
Video Details
If you could be one Bundesliga star, who would it be and why? Respond in the comments and you could win a trip to Germany to see a Bundesliga game. Check here for the full terms & conditions: foxs.pt/2FglyES
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618