#10 Michigan State comes from behind to beat Rutgers thanks to Cassius Winton’s 28 point effort

Video Details

#10 Michigan State comes from behind to beat Rutgers thanks to Cassius Winton's 28 point effort. The Spartans trailed by 7 at the half. Winston finished with 28 points and 8 rebounds. Michigan State improves to 22-5.

More Videos »