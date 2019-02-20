Haarms tips in miss by Edwards to seal 48-46 win for No. 15 Purdue over Indiana
Carsen Edwards misses a mid-range jumper but Matt Haarms comes through with the tip in to seal a dramatic 48-46 win for Purdue over Indiana.
