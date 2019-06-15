Mike Yastrzemski makes diving catch for final out as Giants top Brewers
Video Details
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- Mike Yastrzemski
- Mike Yastrzemski
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- San Francisco Giants
-
Mike Yastrzemski lays out to make a diving catch, sealing an 8-7 win for the Giants over the Brewers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618