NFL Week 16 live updates: Lions, Seahawks, Falcons win, more

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with an action-packed slate on Christmas Eve, and we've got you covered with all the highlights from around the league.

Here are the top moments!

Detroit Lions 30, Minnesota Vikings 24

Lions finish LONG drive

Detroit opened the game with a 14-play drive, ending with David Mongtomery running in a goal-line touchdown.

Vikings respond

Minnesota put together a nine-play touchdown drive, ending with Ty Chandler running in a 2-yard score.

Gibbs TD

Three plays after Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted Nick Mullens — who threw two picks in the first half — Jahmyr Gibbs sliced his way into the end zone for a 14-yard score.

The Jetta

Going to his right, Mullens threw up a pass for Justin Jefferson, and the wide receiver came down with a 26-yard touchdown. Minnesota trailed 17-14 at halftime.

Vikings' Nick Mullens finds Justin Jefferson for an INCREDIBLE 26-yard TD vs. Lions

Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson OUT

Addison (ankle) and Hockenson (knee) were ruled out for the rest of the game for Minnesota, NFL Network reported.

Mullens n' Osborn

Mullens hooked up with wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who came down with a tremendous 47-yard reception. On the very next play, the two connected for a 6-yard touchdown, giving the Vikings the lead.

TD for WR1

Shortly after the Lions converted two fourth downs, Jared Goff hit wide receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown for a goal-line touchdown, but they then missed the extra point.

Just give it to Gibbs

After forcing a Minnesota three-and-out, Detroit put together a 14-play touchdown drive, ending with Gibbs exploding into the end zone for a 3-yard score.

Lions close it out

The Vikings got to within one score, but Mullens was intercepted by Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu. Detroit then took a knee to end the game.

Green Bay Packers 33, Carolina Panthers 30

Power football

Aaron Jones had 46 combined yards on Green Bay's first possession, which AJ Dillon finished off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Push the pile

Jones pulled off a 39-yard run on the first play of Green Bay's next possession, which Jordan Love finished off with a goal-line quarterback sneak. That said, it missed the extra point.

Counterclockwise

Carolina gave wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette the ball behind the line of scrimmage, and the wide receiver ran around the Green Bay defense for a 20-yard touchdown.

Packers TD

Love hooked up with wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks for a 21-yard Packers touchdown.

Packers' Jordan Love finds Dontayvion Wicks for a 21-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead over Panthers

MEAN TD run

Chubba Hubbard ran in a 4-yard touchdown for the Panthers, but they then missed the extra point.

Packers TD

Love found an open Romeo Doubs for a 5-yard Packers touchdown.

TIE GAME!

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver DJ Chark hooked up for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. While Carolina missed the extra point after the first touchdown, it then converted a game-tying, two-point attempt on the second score.

Packers ESCAPE

Green Bay came right down the field and got into field goal range for kicker Anders Carlson, who connected on a 32-yard field goal. The Panthers then got the ball into Packers territory, but they didn't have enough time to spike the ball before time expired in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta Falcons 29, Indianapolis Colts 10

JT is back

On the 13th play of the opening possession, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor smacked in a goal-line touchdown.

There you are!

One play after Bijan Robinson ripped a 32-yard run, Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke found tight end Kyle Pitts for a 24-yard touchdown.

Falcons strike

Running back Tyler Allgeier took off for a 31-yard touchdown, giving the Falcons a 20-7 lead. They later put three field goals on the board and won 29-10.

Seattle Seahawks 20, Tennessee Titans 17

Trick play TD alert!

Tennessee handed the ball off to Derrick Henry, and the running back threw a a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

That's fair

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who's listed as 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, hurdled a defender, which later led to a field goal.

What. A. Catch!

Geno Smith was looking for Metcalf in the back of the end zone, and the receiver brought in the pass with one arm for the 11-yard Seahawks touchdown. They took a 13-10 lead.

Lead change

Tennessee answered Seattle's touchdown drive with one of its own, as Henry powered in a 2-yard score on the ground on the 15th play of the drive.

Seahawks get it back!

On the 14th play of the ensuing drive, Smith threw it up for Colby Parkinson, and the tight end came down with a 5-yard Seahawks touchdown.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Built Ford tough

Three plays after quarterback Joe Flacco hooked up with wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 53-yard gain, Jerome Ford took a direct snap four yards into the end zone for Cleveland.

The deep connection

Flacco threw up a deep ball for Cooper, and the receiver came down with the reception and took off for a 75-yard Browns touchdown.

Texans IMMEDIATELY get it back

Dameon Pierce ran the ensuing kickoff back 98 yards for a Texans touchdown.

A DIME

Flacco hit tight end David Njoku for a 21-yard touchdown, getting the Browns back up two scores.

Yes, he caught this …

Cooper came down with an absurd, fourth down catch to move the chains for Cleveland. Later in the drive, the receiver hauled in a 7-yard touchdown. The Browns put together a 10-play touchdown drive on their next possession and led 36-7.

Not dead yet!

Texans quarterback Davis Mills hit wide receiver Nico Collins for a 5-yard touchdown, and then they recovered the onside kick. Nine plays later, Mills got the ball out to fullback Andrew Beck for a goal-line touchdown. They trailed 36-22 with 4:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Washington Commanders at New York Jets

Jets capitalize

The Jets got a field goal off a Sam Howell interception and then blocked a punt, taking over at the Commanders' 9-yard line. Three plays later, Trevor Siemian hit wide receiver Jason Brownlee for an 8-yard touchdown. New York led 10-0.

Hall Pass

Two plays after forcing another Washington punt, running back Breece Hall thundered through its defense for a 36-yard touchdown.

Merry Christmas

Jamison Crowder was putting the finishing touches on a superb punt return for the Commanders before bizarrely coughing up the ball near the sideline. Ashtyn Davis recovered the loose ball for the Jets, who got a field goal shortly after the recovery.

Life!

One play after Washington fell on a Siemian fumble, Chris Rodriguez Jr. powered in a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

Spinning and winning

New York got to the goal line, and Hall spun himself into the end zone for a 2-yard rushing score.

We got a game!

Jacoby Brissett relieved Howell — who completed just six passes and threw two interceptions — at quarterback for Washington, and it put together back-to-back touchdown possessions. The first drive — which started with a Siemian interception — saw tight end Logan Thomas reel in a 15-yard touchdown reception, and the second saw Rodriguez run in a goal-line touchdown. Washington trailed 27-21 with 9:33 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Commanders take the lead!

After trailing by 20 points midway through the third quarter, Washington took the lead when Antonio Gibson ran in a 2-yard touchdown and it then made the extra point.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET)

