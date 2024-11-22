Major League Baseball Three biggest free-agent needs for Astros, Mariners, Rangers, A's, Angels Updated Nov. 22, 2024 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Hot Stove has been cold through the first three weeks of November, but the action is expected to heat up soon with MLB's winter meetings nearing. In the meantime, we're examining each team to identify its three biggest needs this offseason and which free agents could fulfill them.

Our series continues with the American League West.

HOUSTON ASTROS

1. Third base: It's bizarre to think about Alex Bregman wearing a different uniform. Will the Astros front office heed Jose Altuve's request to keep him? It won't come cheap, and it would take owner Jim Crane doing what he didn't when Carlos Correa departed, but figuring that out has to be at the top of the winter to-do list. If Bregman departs, the in-house solutions are limited, and there's a significant drop-off behind him at his position on the free-agent market.

2. First base: It's hard to imagine the Astros feeling great entering the season with Jon Singleton and Victor Caratini as their top first base options. Christian Walker, Pete Alonso and Carlos Santana are available. Then again, how much does the Jose Abreu signing linger in the Astros' nightmares? Their decision at the spot could depend on their belief in prospect Zach Dezenzo's readiness to contribute and whether they'll be doling out the money required to keep Bregman in their lineup.

3. Outfield: The Astros were starting Jason Heyward, who was released in late August by the Dodgers, in left field in the playoffs. Heyward is now a free agent. The in-house options on the 40-man roster bring questions. Chas McCormick couldn't replicate his 2023 form, and both Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon were below league-average hitters as well. It might not be long before top prospect Jacob Melton is roaming the Houston outfield, but signing an established bat against righties would help. Maybe this is a spot for Jesse Winker or Michael Conforto, or perhaps the Astros could swing a trade for Cody Bellinger, who could help fill needs both in the outfield and at first.

TEXAS RANGERS

1. Relief pitching: Only four teams had a higher bullpen ERA than the Rangers last year, and that's with Kirby Yates (1.17 ERA) going 33-for-34 in save chances in an All-Star season and David Robertson (3.00) making solid contributions. Now, their three most trusted high-leverage options — Yates, Robertson and Jose Leclerc, who had 41 saves over his eight seasons with the club — are all free agents. A return could be in the cards for any of them, but the back end of the bullpen should be the top offseason priority, whether through free agency or the trade market, where maybe Devin Williams or Ryan Helsley could be had for the right package.

2. Starting pitching: The rotation is taking hits, too, with Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney and Max Scherzer all reaching free agency. Eovaldi would be the biggest loss, and the Rangers could still look to keep him after he declined his $20 million vesting player option. The current rotation of Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, Jon Gray, Cody Bradford and rookies Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker brings both upside and volatility, especially considering the injury history here, so the Rangers should look to add some stability. Someone from the second tier of starting pitchers on the market — Eovaldi, Yusei Kikuchi, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino — could make sense, or maybe they could swing a deal for a Sonny Gray or a Garrett Crochet.

3. Catcher: Jonah Heim was among the plethora of Rangers championship contributors who regressed in 2024. An All-Star and Gold Glover a year ago, he produced the lowest wRC+ of any catcher with at least 400 plate appearances this season and took a step back defensively. With backup Carson Kelly hitting free agency, the Rangers might need to add some help behind the plate. The upside is limited on the open market, but Kelly, Kyle Higashioka, Danny Jansen, Gary Sanchez and Yasmani Grandal are among the options. Given MItch Garver's struggles this year in Seattle, could the Mariners be open to dealing the 2023 Rangers standout back to a division rival?

SEATTLE MARINERS

1. Third base: The Mariners are expected to operate at a higher budget than their $145 million 2024 payroll. Exactly how much further they're willing to run the account will determine how much more pop they can really add to the lineup. Could their latest disappointment break them from tradition and get them involved in the Alex Bregman or Willy Adames sweepstakes? I wouldn't count on it, but that's the kind of injection this offense probably needs. They could also look to the trade market, where the Phillies' Alec Bohm would be a strong fit for a Seattle team that tried and failed to cut its strikeout rate in 2024.

2. Second base: The Jorge Polanco deal didn't work out. He's now a free agent, and the Mariners have to be seen as a potential destination for Gleyber Torres after his mercurial stint in New York. They might be able to live with his defensive lapses if he can jumpstart the offense. If they don't want to take that chance, they could get better defense with a lower offensive ceiling in Ha-Seong Kim, whose ability to move around the diamond might make him an attractive piece for a Seattle team that needs a lot of infield help. On the trade market, this might be an interesting spot for Brandon Lowe. If they don't swing a move, prospect Cole Young could find himself in the equation sooner than later.

3. First base: The Mariners need to add some pop somewhere, and there are plenty of paths they could take at first base. They could bring back Justin Turner, who had a 128 OPS+ in 48 games while platooning late in the year with Luke Raley, attempt to revive Paul Goldschmidt or swing higher for Christian Walker or Pete Alonso. The trade market might offer another path, as Seattle's excess of starting pitching could be enough to entice Cleveland to move Josh Naylor, Tampa Bay to trade Yandy Díaz or Boston to deal Triston Casas. If the Mariners stand pat here, prospect Tyler Locklear would likely get a long look at the spot.

ATHLETICS

1. Third base: What's it like to have to recruit a player to Sacramento? The A's are about to find out the type of challenge that might present as they look for options at third base, where 10 different players logged at least some action at the spot in 2024. Darell Hernaiz and Brett Harris could be part of the mix, and prospect Max Muncy logged time at the hot corner in Triple-A, but the answer might come from outside the organization. This might be another logical landing spot for Ha-Seong Kim, but if they make Brent Rooker available, that could open doors for a difference-making player on the trade front, too.

2. Starting pitching: Will flamethrowing closer Mason Miller shift back to a starting role? That's a question the A's will need to answer. Regardless, after seeing progress in 2024, they'll need some more experience in the rotation. I'd expect them to add a veteran pitcher to the starting group to help guide the path forward for the novice group. Maybe a reunion with Frankie Montas could be in the cards, but there's no shortage of lower-cost options (Jose Quintana? Andrew Heaney? Martin Perez?) to fill out the rotation.

3. Relief pitching: The A's could use help across the pitching staff, but the need will become especially glaring in the bullpen if Miller makes the shift to the rotation, especially with Lucas Erceg now in Kansas City. Another experienced arm at the back end would make a lot of sense.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

1. Starting pitching: The rotation could use someone with more swing-and-miss stuff. The addition of Kyle Hendricks doesn't change that. Prospects Caden Dana, George Klassen or Sam Aldeghiri could provide a boost, but it would make sense if someone like reigning champion and L.A. native Jack Flaherty or another free agent such as Yusei Kikuchi, Sean Manaea, Nick Pivetta, Nathan Eovaldi or Shane Bieber end up with the Angels, who have been active early in free agency.

2. A proven infielder: The most logical move would be to add a third baseman, considering Anthony Rendon has played an average of 51 games per season during his Angels tenure and had a career-worst .574 OPS (and 66 OPS+) in 2024. But Luis Rengifo could shift over there if the Angels can swing a move at second base, which is also a question mark next season. Prospect Christian Moore may be ready to help there soon, but they could use another proven bat and more depth in the infield regardless. Ha-Seong Kim or Gleyber Torres could be fits if the Angels aren't willing to dabble in the Alex Bregman or Willy Adames sweepstakes.

3. Center field: If the Angels want to give Mike Trout more time at a corner spot or at DH to keep him healthy, they need a better option in center. There aren't many on the open market, however. Do they have the prospect capital to swing a trade for Luis Robert Jr. or Cody Bellinger? If not, someone like Harrison Bader could make sense.

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

