Major League Baseball Three biggest free-agent needs for Dodgers, Padres, D-backs, Giants, Rockies Updated Nov. 22, 2024 4:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Hot Stove has been cold through the first three weeks of November, but the action is expected to heat up soon with MLB's winter meetings nearing. In the meantime, we're examining each team to identify its three biggest needs this offseason and which free agents could fulfill them.

Our series continues with the National League West.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

1. Outfield: The Dodgers already had one spot to fill with Teoscar Hernández hitting free agency. Now, with general manager Brandon Gomes saying Mookie Betts is likely headed back to the infield, both corner outfield spots will have to be addressed. Top prospect Dalton Rushing has gotten some time in left field in the minors, but they need at least one or two more sure things in the outfield. Unless they can lure Juan Soto out of New York — they will at least make an effort — the easiest answer would be running it back with Hernández, who has expressed interest in a return.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Starting pitching: Tyler Glasnow is expected to be healthy in spring, and at some point Shohei Ohtani should return to the mound, but there's a lot of uncertainty here. The Dodgers, who were reduced to just three starters during their championship run, understand how quickly pitching depth can unravel. Two of those pitchers, Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty, are now free agents. Maybe Bobby Miller bounces back. Maybe Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin return strong from injury. Maybe top pitching prospect Jackson Ferris is ready to help. But that's a lot of maybes, so expect them to add a more reliable piece externally. They're considered the heavy favorites to land Roki Sasaki, but if the NPB phenom signs elsewhere, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them shopping at the top end of the free-agent market for Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell or L.A. native Max Fried.

3. Shortstop: Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas provide some protection here, but part of their value is their versatility. The Dodgers could turn to Betts, who proved at least capable of filling in last season, but at 32, he seems to be a better fit at second base. Prospect Alex Freeland zoomed through the system last year, but if the Dodgers are looking for more of an immediate fix, Willy Adames would provide it. The trade market (Bo Bichette? Nico Hoerner?) could also offer options.

SAN DIEGO PADRES

1. Starting pitching: If there's a team that could lure Sasaki away from the Dodgers, Yu Darvish's Padres are as good a candidate as any. Considering their potential financial constraints, that's their best bet to land a big name unless A.J. Preller can tap further into the prospect ranks to lure Garrett Crochet out of Chicago. With Dylan Cease, Michael King and Yu Darvish leading the way, a middle-of-the-rotation or back-end starter is probably the most likely scenario, and a lefty would make sense for their righty-heavy rotation. Someone such as Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Quintana or Andrew Heaney could fit the bill.

2. Left field: Jurickson Profar broke out like everyone expected … 11 years later. The former top prospect enjoyed a career year at 31, and it makes sense that he'd return to San Diego. If he gets too expensive for their financial constraints, they might shop at the lower end of the free-agent market. Michael Conforto, Alex Verdugo or Tommy Pham would be among the options.

3. Catcher: The Padres could cross their fingers and hope Luis Campusano takes the leap that never came in 2024, but the easiest answer here would be running it back with Kyle Higashioka, who had his most valuable season as a big leaguer last year in San Diego. Danny Jansen, Yasmani Grandal and Carson Kelly are among the top catchers available, but there aren't a ton of starting-caliber options on the market behind the plate.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

1. Relief pitching: This might be a good time for a reminder that the D-backs' offense ranked in the top two in every slash line category. Pitching was their downfall, and while Arizona could certainly use help both in the rotation and the bullpen, the latter is the more pressing need. D-backs relievers had a 4.41 ERA and blew 26 saves, and now Paul Sewald is a free agent. If the Brewers shop Devin Williams, Arizona should be calling. Otherwise, there are plenty of high-end options on the market, including Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman, Clay Holmes and Carlos Estévez.

2. First base: One of the first orders of business for the D-backs this winter will be figuring out what it will take to retain Christian Walker, who should have been an All-Star this year and is perennially among the most underrated talents in the game. With Josh Bell (who filled in admirably while Walker was out) also hitting free agency, they could turn to Pavin Smith, who finished the 2024 season exceptionally strong. But they might want more established pop in the middle of the order, especially with Joc Pederson also hitting the market. If Walker walks, could we see a Paul Goldschmidt reunion? Otherwise, Bell, Carlos Santana or Pete Alonso are among the names to watch.

3. Starting pitching: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt provide a serviceable starting point, and the D-backs could point to the late starts from Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez and believe a more normal offseason might get them back on track. Still, they could use another arm to make sure things don't go off the rails the way they did in 2024. Someone from the second or third tier of pitching free agents (Matthew Boyd? Jose Quintana? Frankie Montas? Andrew Heaney? Michael Lorenzen?) might make sense here.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

1. Starting pitching: The GIants had Logan Webb and Blake Snell anchoring their rotation, and their starters still finished the year with a 4.22 ERA. Now they don't have Snell anymore. While they can envision strides ahead from youngsters Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong, they need a steady piece to pair alongside Webb and Robbie Ray. If they can't keep Snell or win the Corbin Burnes or Max Fried sweepstakes, there are still a bevy of options to fill out the rotation, from the departing Mets (Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Jose Quintana) to Shane Bieber, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, Tomoyuki Sugano and many more.

2. Middle infield: Tyler Fitzgerald enjoyed a spectacular rookie breakout, but he might be better suited at second base long term. Either way, the Giants could use more help up the middle. Willy Adames is the star of the free-agent shortstop market and would make a lot of sense in San Francisco. The Giants were among the worst defensive teams at shortstop in 2024, and Ha-Seong Kim could help there. Considering the drop-off after Adames, though, they could look to the trade market, too, for someone such as Bo Bichette, Nico Hoerner or Brandon Lowe.

3. An imposing bat: Can Buster Posey help the Giants finally reel in that big fish? It doesn't sound like they're planning to break open the pocketbooks in 2025, but exceptions can be made for Juan Soto or Adames. It could be a corner outfielder (e.g. Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander, Tyler O'Neill). It could be a right-handed hitting first baseman (Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt). It could be a middle infielder (see above). Regardless of the position, another difference-making bat feels necessary for this team to contend again.

COLORADO ROCKIES

1. Relief pitching: Every other bullpen in MLB had an ERA under 5.00 last year. Then there was Colorado at 5.41. I don't expect them to spend much this winter, but they could fill their bullpen with a couple more veteran arms on affordable short-term deals. Even if they won't be shopping at the top end of the market, a lefty such as A.J. Minter, Aroldis Chapman or Andrew Chafin might make sense for the righty-heavy group.

2. Starting pitching: Rockies starters had a 5.54 ERA last year, also by far the worst mark in the sport. Do I think they'll actually address the rotation this winter? Probably not. It's hard enough to entice a difference-making arm to sign in Colorado, and when you add on the financial constraints, they're probably more likely to trim from what they already have than to add to it. Maybe Germán Márquez comes back healthy to lead the group. Maybe top pitching prospect Chase Dollander is ready to contribute in 2025. But if they want to be competitive at all in the short term, they could use more help.

3. Right field: For the first time since 2010, Charlie Blackmon won't be roaming the Rockies' outfield. Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones, if he can bounce back, provide a solid starting place. Right field is more of a question. Colorado has some prospects knocking on the door in Zac Veen, Yanquiel Fernandez and 2024 first-round pick Charlie Condon, and it's certainly possible that 2022 first-rounder Jordan Beck takes a leap. Still, this might be a spot for a veteran addition such as Jason Heyward, Max Kepler or Adam Duvall, which would allow Kris Bryant more DH time.

RELATED: NL East | NL Central | AL East | AL Central | AL West

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share