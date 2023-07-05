Major League Baseball
Royals put struggling Zack Greinke on 15-day IL with shoulder tendinitis
Updated Jul. 5, 2023 7:56 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis on Wednesday, after discomfort in his last start prompted him to be pulled early.

Greinke (1-9) gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday in a 9-3 loss to Minnesota before leaving the mound with a team athletic trainer. Greinke returned to Kansas City for a physician consultation, but Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team is confident the injury is minor and hopeful he'll only miss one turn with the All-Star break approaching next week.

Right-hander Dylan Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take Greinke’s roster spot. The Royals will need to insert someone into the rotation for Greinke on Sunday. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who has been out with facial fractures since taking a line drive off his face on May 7, is a possibility to come off the injured list and start at Cleveland, Quatraro said. Otherwise, they could make it a bullpen game.

The 39-year-old Greinke hasn’t won a road start since Aug. 13, 2021, going 0-15 with a 6.39 ERA in 26 starts in that span. His 5.44 ERA this season is nearly two full runs higher than his career mark.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals
Zack Greinke
