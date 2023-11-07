Major League Baseball MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Which teams have shown interest in Shohei Ohtani? Published Nov. 7, 2023 6:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB free agency is here.

The five-day waiting period from the end of the World Series has passed, allowing players to sign with new teams beginning on Monday, Nov. 6. However, many top free agents don't sign until at least a few weeks into free agency.

There are many star players on the open market this winter, including Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star is rumored to receive the biggest contract in MLB history, if not the biggest in the history of North American professional sports.

So, where will Ohtani and other stars end up? Follow along here for the latest rumors on the top free agents.

NOVEMBER 7

Jordan Montgomery receiving interest from Red Sox

Officials for the Red Sox "have spoken" with Montgomery's agent as the southpaw hits free agency following his strong World Series run with the Rangers, MLB Network reported. Montgomery, 30, went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts with the Rangers, who acquired him from the Cardinals before the trade deadline in July. He also went 4-2 in the postseason, posting a 2.90 ERA over his six postseason outings (five starts).

The Red Sox desperately need starting pitching help after they ranked 25th in quality starts last season and Montgomery is just one of several high-end starters on the free-agent market.

Jonathan India emerging as a trade candidate?

The Reds second baseman has been a "popular name" among executives at the general managers meeting, though Cincinnati isn't "motivated to move" India, according to MLB Network. India was speculated to be a possible trade candidate at the deadline this past summer due to the influx of young infield talent on the Reds. After winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2021, India has dealt with injuries that have forced him to miss multiple months in each of the last two seasons. He hit .244/.338/.407 with 16 homers in 119 games last season.

Zack Greinke unsure if he'll pitch in 2024

The 40-year-old hasn't decided whether he'll pitch next season, Royals GM JJ Picollo told reporters. Greinke pitched with the Royals in 2023, going 2-15 with a 5.06 ERA in his second season back in Kansas City after he spent the first seven seasons of his career there from 2004-10. Greinke has been named an All-Star six times in his career and won the AL Cy Young with the Royals in 2009.

NOVEMBER 6

Which teams are in on Ohtani?

As expected, several teams are rumored to have interest in Ohtani at the onset of free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are among the teams expected to make an effort to sign Ohtani, USA Today reported.

White Sox ‘willing’ to listen to offers on Dylan Cease

The White Sox aren't "shopping" Cease around, but they're willing to listen to trade offers for their right-handed ace, according to USA Today. Cease could be the top available pitcher on the trade market this offseason. The 27-year-old's stats took a bit of a dip in 2023, going 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA after he went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA in 2022 to finish second in AL Cy Young voting.

Cody Bellinger receiving interest from AL East contender

The Blue Jays might turn to the top bat on the free-agent market to fix their left-handed hitting woes, showing "strong" interest in Bellinger at the start of free agency, USA Today reported. Bellinger had a resurgence with the Cubs after the Dodgers cut ties with him following 2022, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers last season. Toronto was among the teams interested in Bellinger when he was a free agent last year.

