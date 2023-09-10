Major League Baseball Angels reportedly open to trading Mike Trout if he requests a move Published Sep. 10, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Mike Trout appears to have control over his future with the Angels.

The Angels would be open to trading Trout if the three-time MVP wants out of Los Angeles this offseason, USA Today reported Sunday. Trout has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which gives him the ultimate say on any trade involving him.

As the Angels are soon to be eliminated from postseason contention for the ninth straight season, Trout told reporters on Sept. 2 that he'd like to speak with the team's ownership, indicating he had some questions about the organization's future.

"When it's brought up in the offseason, you've obviously got to talk about it, and think about it," Trout said. "I haven't thought about it yet. There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is."

However, Trout shut down any idea at the time that he'd be open to a trade.

"I'm not even going to comment on that," Trout said when asked if he could possibly ask for a trade this offseason.

In the midst of all of this, the Angels could lose their other superstar, Shohei Ohtani, this offseason. The two-way phenom will become a free agent at season's end and is widely expected to earn the richest contract in MLB history, even after he suffered a UCL tear in his pitching elbow.

While the Angels' lack of team success over the last decade could make it difficult for them to re-sign Ohtani, Los Angeles opted to keep him through the trade deadline and traded some of its top prospects for a handful of veterans. The Angels placed many of the players they acquired ahead of the trade deadline on waivers in late August to help their luxury tax situation after they fell out of the playoff race earlier in the month.

Trout suffering a broken hamate bone in early July certainly played a role in the Angels' downfall. He missed nearly two months due to the injury before returning for just one game in August and wound up back on the injured list.

Trout, 32, still has seven years left on his current contract and has played at a high level when healthy, hitting .263 with a .858 OPS, 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 82 games this season. But Trout hasn't been healthy much over the last few years as he'd miss a total of 249 games over the last three seasons if he doesn't return in 2023. Trout also has $248.15 million remaining on his deal, which could further dampen his trade value.

