Top 15 biggest contracts in North American team sports: Shohei Ohtani new No. 1

Updated Dec. 9, 2023 6:52 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani is going to need a caravan of Brink's trucks. The two-way superstar's reported 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest in sports history. 

Over the years, athletes' salaries have skyrocketed amid billion-dollar television deals. In 1979, Nolan Ryan became the first pro athlete to earn $1 million per season upon signing with the Houston Astros. Now, many NFL players make more than $1 million per game. 

Ohtani is the first player in North America to break the $70 million mark annually, topping a select group of 15 athletes earning $50 million a season from their respective teams. 

The full list is below, with salary figures only including team contracts and not endorsement deals or external earnings. 

Here are a couple notes on the players with an average salary of $50 million or more per year:

  • Of the 15 individuals, 10 of them are NBA players, four of them are NFL quarterbacks and the other is Ohtani.
  • For NBA players whose $50 million-plus annual average begins next season or after, their current salaries are also listed.

Without further ado, here are the members of the $50 million club in North America.

(Note: these values are based on data from Spotrac.com)

1. Shohei Ohtani ($70M) - Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Reportedly signing a 10-year, $700 million deal this offseason

2. Damian Lillard ($60.9M) - Milwaukee Bucks

  • Signed a two-year extension worth $121.8M, which starts in the 2025-26 season.
  • Makes $45.6M this season and will make $48.8M next season before his new deal begins.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($59M) - Milwaukee Bucks

  • Signed a three-year extension worth $177.1M, which starts in the 2025-26 season
  • Makes $45.6M this season and will make $48.8 M next season before his new deal begins.

4. Anthony Davis ($59M) - Los Angeles Lakers

  • Signed a three-year extension worth $177.1M, which starts in the 2025-26 season
  • Makes $40.6M this season and will make $43.2M next season before his new deal begins.

5. Jaylen Brown ($57.7M) - Boston Celtics

  • Signed a five-year extension worth $288.3M, which starts next season.
  • He is set to make $28.5M this season.

6. Devin Booker ($55.7M) - Phoenix Suns

  • Signed a four-year extension worth $222.7M, which starts next season.
  • He is set to make $36M this season.

7. Karl-Anthony Towns ($55.7M) - Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Signed a four-year extension worth $222.7M, which starts next season.
  • He is set to make $36M this season.

8. Nikola Jokic ($55.2M) - Denver Nuggets

  • Signed a five-year contract worth $276.1M which began this season.

9. Joe Burrow ($55M) - Cincinnati Bengals

  • Signed a five-year contract worth $275M that will end after the 2029 NFL season.

10. Stephen Curry ($53.8M) - Golden State Warriors

  • Signed a four-year contract worth $215.4M that began last season and runs through the 2025-26 NBA season.

11. Joel Embiid ($53.3M) - Philadelphia 76ers

  • Signed a four-year contract worth $213.3M that began this season and runs through the 2026-27 season. However, Embiid could opt out after the 2025-26 season.

12. Justin Herbert ($52.5M) - Los Angeles Chargers

  • Signed a five-year contract worth $262.5M that will end after the 2029 NFL season.

13. Lamar Jackson ($52M) - Baltimore Ravens

  • Signed a five-year contract worth $260M that will end after the 2029 NFL season.

14. Jalen Hurts ($51M) - Philadelphia Eagles

  • Signed a five-year contract worth $255M that will end after the 2029 NFL season.

15. Bradley Beal ($50.2M) - Washington Wizards/Phoenix Suns

  • Signed a five-year contract worth $251M that began last season.
