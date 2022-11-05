Major League Baseball
Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for remainder of World Series with knee injury
Major League Baseball

Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for remainder of World Series with knee injury

20 mins ago

If the Houston Astros are going to win the World Series, they're going to have to do so without their starting first baseman.

Yuli Gurriel will miss the final two games of the World Series (if necessary) due to a knee injury he suffered in Game 5. The Astros removed Gurriel from the active roster and replaced him with catcher Korey Lee ahead of Saturday's Game 6.

The extent of Gurriel's knee injury isn't known, but Astros manager Dusty Baker said that Gurriel and the team "tried everything" to get him to play. 

"He wasn't crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Baker said of Gurriel. "You could tell how badly he wanted to play. He just couldn't, and we had to replace him."

Gurriel's numbers at the plate took a notable dip this year, hitting .242 with a .647 OPS, while adding eight homers and 53 RBIs.

Gurriel was hitting much better in the postseason, though. He has a .347 batting average, a .850 OPS, two home runs and four RBIs. In the World Series, Gurriel was 6-for-19 (.316) with an RBI in five games. 

Trey Mancini replaced Gurriel at first base for the remainder of Game 5 and will presumably start there in Game 6. He's struggled at the plate since he arrived in Houston ahead of the trade deadline, posting a measly .176 batting average in 51 regular-season games. Mancini's struggles worsened in the postseason as he's 0-for-18 in the playoffs. 

The Astros are up 3-2 in the series against the Phillies and can win it all in Game 6 on Saturday night. 

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Phillies-Astros Game 6
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Phillies-Astros Game 6

1 hour ago
2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros Game 6
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros Game 6

7 hours ago
2022 World Series: Astros rookie Jeremy Pena 'just gets better and better'
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Astros rookie Jeremy Pena 'just gets better and better'

7 hours ago
How the Astros turned the tables on the Phillies
Major League Baseball

How the Astros turned the tables on the Phillies

1 day ago
World Series 2022: How to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
Major League Baseball

World Series 2022: How to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes