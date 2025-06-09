Major League Baseball
2025 MLB power rankings: Who is every team’s most likely first-time All-Star?
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB power rankings: Who is every team’s most likely first-time All-Star?

Published Jun. 10, 2025 3:50 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

Just two weeks ago, Philadelphia held the top spot in our power rankings. If you’re a Phillies fan, hopefully you've been on vacation since then. 

They’ve been free-falling since then, having dropped nine of their last 10 games. They got swept in Pittsburgh over the weekend and, even worse, placed Bryce Harper on the injured list with the same wrist issue that plagued him last season. 

Apart from their plunge further down the list, there’s not much of a change at the top of our power rankings, as the top five spots from last week all remain the same. 

With All-Star voting now underway, we’ll take a look in this week’s rankings at the potential first-time All-Stars on every team who have a chance to live out their dreams in Atlanta next month. 

30
Colorado Rockies
12-53

Hunter Goodman leads all National League catchers in hits, homers an RBI with an OPS over .800, which might be enough to make Goodman the backup to Will Smith and the Rockies’ lone rep. If not, it’s possible that honor goes to Jake Bird, who leads all NL relievers in strikeouts and has a 1.49 ERA while throwing more innings than any Colorado reliever. 

29
Chicago White Sox
22-44
28
Miami Marlins
down from 26
24-39
27
Athletics
26-41
26
Pittsburgh Pirates
up from 28
26-40
24
Washington Nationals
down from 23
30-35
23
Atlanta Braves
down from 21
27-37
22
Los Angeles Angels
up from 24
30-34
21
Arizona Diamondbacks
up from 22
31-34
20
Texas Rangers
down from 18
31-35
19
Boston Red Sox
32-35
18
Cincinnati Reds
up from 20
33-33
17
Kansas City Royals
34-32
16
Seattle Mariners
down from 11
33-31
15
Cleveland Guardians
down from 12
34-30
14
Minnesota Twins
35-30
13
Milwaukee Brewers
up from 15
35-31
12
Toronto Blue Jays
up from 16
35-30
11
Tampa Bay Rays
up from 13
35-30
10
Philadelphia Phillies
down from 6
37-28
9
St. Louis Cardinals
36-29
8
Houston Astros
up from 10
36-29
7
San Diego Padres
37-27
6
San Francisco Giants
up from 8
38-28
5
New York Yankees
39-25
4
Los Angeles Dodgers
39-27
3
Chicago Cubs
40-25
2
New York Mets
42-24
1
Detroit Tigers
43-24

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner.

