Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Wyatt Langford favored as top rookies Updated Mar. 28, 2024 12:56 p.m. ET

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres Seoul Series, the MLB season has officially kicked off.

With news that top prospect Jackson Holliday will start the year in the minors, the Rookie of the Year oddsboard has undergone major changes.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the early favorites for ROY in each league, and give you FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica's best bet for the NL ROY award.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Holliday was the American League ROY betting favorite before it was announced he'd start the season in the minors.

Holliday now holds the third-shortest odds at +450.

Texas Rangers prospect Wyatt Langford is the new betting favorite at +225, after he had an impressive Spring Training, where hit .366 along with six home runs and 19 RBIs.

Here are the latest AL ROY odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 AL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Evan Carter, Texas Rangers: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Parker Meadows, Detroit Tigers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Austin Wells, New York Yankees: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brayan Rocchio, Cleaveland Guardians: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

* odds as of 3/28/24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains the favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year despite a disastrous debut, pitching only one inning and allowing five earned runs against the Padres in South Korea.

Here are the latest NL ROY odds from DraftKings.

2024 NL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

* odds as of 3/28/24

NL Rookie of the Year Pick via Chris "The Bear" Fallica:

Yoshiobu Yamamoto and Jackson Chourio have gotten the headlines and are of shorter odds, but the Marlins' Max Mayer is worth a play here.

Mayer was the third overall pick in 2020 and has looked good this spring, as he’s just about back from Tommy John surgery.

With Sandy Alcántara out, there should be a spot in the rotation when Meyer is ready. He’s got the stuff to make good on all the hype.

PICK: Max Meyer (+3000) to win NL ROY

