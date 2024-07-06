Major League Baseball MLB AL Rookie of the Year odds: Wyatt Langford big liability for sportsbooks Updated Jul. 6, 2024 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wyatt Langford was drafted No. 4 by the Rangers in the 2023 MLB Draft, and it took the Rangers very little time to call up their top prospect as he started the 2024 season on the Opening Day roster.

Langford started the season a bit slow, but has caught fire in recent weeks.

The exceptional left fielder had a torrid June, batting .309 with 30 hits, three homers, 22 RBIs and 11 runs scored in 26 games. He also won AL rookie of the month in June.

To cap off his extremely impressive June, Langford became the youngest player (22) in Rangers franchise history to hit for the cycle. Needing a home run for the cycle in the eighth inning, he smashed a three-run homer over the left-field wall to complete the incredible feat.

Bettors are also jumping onto the Langford train, as he has recently moved up the Rookie of the Year betting board.

His ROY odds have shortened all the way to +220 from +1400 over the last two weeks.

Luis Gil has consistently been the favorite to win the AL ROY for most of the season after his brilliant start. Gil is currently +200 to win the award.

Just a few weeks ago, Gil led the MLB in ERA. Now, after giving up 16 runs in his last three games, his ERA is 3.41.

Gil's poor play of late, coupled with Langford's scorching hot June, the margin has been significantly trimmed.

Langford's hot play of late poses a massive liability for sportsbooks.

The 22-year-old has the highest ticket percentage at 21.1% and the highest handle percentage at 25.2% in the AL ROY betting market at BetMGM.

