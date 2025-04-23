Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Oneil Cruz launched a baseball into orbit Published Apr. 24, 2025 10:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Cruz's awe-worthy moonshot

You know a visiting team's home run is impressive when, in an April game, the home crowd is oohing and aahing in response. Oneil Cruz absolutely demolished this pitch from right-hander Jack Kochanowicz, sending it to deep center, 463 feet away, over pretty much everything.

The sound it makes, the way it carries, the way the crowd is immediately awestruck instead of groaning at another run being put on the board, how Kochanowicz knows it's gone and shows as much with his body language even before he turns around to see where the ball is landing. Lots of homers are hit every night, but few of them are like this blast. That's the good stuff right there.

Carroll hits two homers, ties MLB lead

Corbin Carroll's 2024 season wasn't a bad one by any means – he hit .231/.322/.428 with 58 extra-base hits and a league-leading 14 triples – but it wasn't up to his usual levels. Whereas he posted OPS+ of 132 and 133 in his partial 2022 and full 2023 campaigns, in ‘24, he was just a little above-average offensively, at 107. He’s more than making up for that in the early going in 2025, though. After a two-homer night that tied him for the league lead, the 24-year-old right fielder is batting .327/.404/.693, for an OPS+ of 200.

It wasn't enough for the Diamondbacks to win against the Rays, however, as they dropped Wednesday's contest 7-6 in 11 innings. If Arizona is going to have any real shot in a stacked NL West this season, though, Carroll is going to have to keep mashing. At his age, with his ability… hey, it just might be in the cards.

Armstrong-Crow powers Cubs past Dodgers, again

The Dodgers and Cubs have already faced each other seven times in 2025, and you have to imagine at this point that the former is real tired of seeing Pete Crow-Armstrong come up to the plate. Luckily for them, Wednesday's match-up was the last one between the two teams for the season, unless they end up facing each other in October, anyway.

Why tired of Crow-Armstrong? Well, he's hitting .345/.345/.897 against Dodgers' pitching, with four homers, a pair of doubles, and a triple. In his other 19 games, he's amassed just five doubles and one homer, and is hitting .294/.339/.549 on the season with those Dodgers' performances included. That's a great start to the season and all, but it's possible he'll end up missing Los Angeles as much as they'll be glad to see him gone.

Anyway, Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with a dinger and 4 RBIs against the Dodgers on Wednesday, in a game the Cubs won 7-6.

Marte's walk-off gives Mets 7th-straight W

The Mets have to be feeling pretty good right now. Sure, it's just April, but they're in first place in the NL East with a five-game lead that they spent the last few days adding to by sweeping the Phillies. Philadelphia is still in second, but they began the series 13-9, two games back, and are now 13-12 and five behind. The Braves dug themselves a hole that still has them at 10-14 despite some recent success in trying to climb out of it – all in all, a good first few weeks of the season for da Mets.

It took 11 innings to get there, and for the second time in the series, New York won by just the one run – this time courtesy a Starling Marte walk-off single to score Pete Alonso – but hey. A win is a win, put it in the bank.

Kurtz debuts for A's

The Athletics had to make a somewhat odd move with their lineup to make room for 2024 draft pick Nick Kurtz. He was their top pick in last summer's draft, and their top prospect entering the season, who was pushed almost straight through the minors to get here. The thing is, the current A's home run leader is Tyler Soderstrom, and he also happens to be tied for the league lead with Carroll after Wednesday's games. Soderstrom has appeared at first base in 23 of his 24 games this season – he'll have to spend some more time behind the plate and in left field to stick in the lineup every night now that Kurtz is here.

Kurtz delivered early, picking up his first career MLB hit and RBI in the first inning in his first at-bat. This is all a good problem to have for the Athletics, who have needed an infusion of good, young talent for a bit now: Soderstrom is all of 23 years old and seems to be coming into his power at the same time as a fast-tracked 2024 draft pick is on the roster. That's a pretty good start.

