College football Week 12 top plays: Michigan State-OSU, Iowa State-Oklahoma, more

Week 12 of the college football season started off with a bang!

Currently, there's a Big Ten showdown going down in Columbus, as No. 7 Michigan State takes on No. 4 Ohio State — but it's all Buckeyes in this one. Meanwhile, on FOX, Iowa State is battling No. 13 Oklahoma.

Later, it's an SEC clash as No. 25 Arkansas is on the road to take on No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa (3:30 pm. ET, CBS), and in Salt Lake City, the No. 23 Utah Utes host the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

And in tonight's finale on FOX, No. 9 Oklahoma State is at Texas Tech to take on the Red Raiders (8 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action.

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

Set the tone

C.J. Stroud drove the Buckeyes 86 yards down the field for the game's opening touchdown, finding his old reliable target, wideout Chris Olave, with a dime up the middle.

With his 34th career receiving TD for Ohio State, Olave tied David Boston's all-time record for the school.

Olave started the drive with a false start to make it a 91-yard drive in totality, but that snag in the end zone was one heck of a way to make up for the early error.

Keep it rolling

Stroud kept dealing on Ohio State's second possession, hitting Garrett Wilson for this 77-yard TD.

Alone at the top

After tying Boston’s record for receiving TDs, it didn’t take long for Olave to take sole possession of the honor, as the Buckeyes continued to pour it on against the Spartans.

Iowa State at No. 8 Oklahoma

To the house

After Iowa State scored on its opening possession, the Sooners answered right back with a highlight-reel scramble from quarterback Caleb Williams on their second play of the game.

The Oklahoma Sooners quickly evened up the score against the Iowa State Cyclones, thanks to Caleb Williams' 74-yard rushing touchdown early in the first quarter.

Rumbling run

When Gus Johnson is on the call, you know there's going to be excitement.

Well, it doesn't get much more exciting than a defensive lineman picking up a loose ball and making a house call.

Jalen Redmond picks up the Brock Purdy fumble and takes it back for a touchdown.

After Key Lawrence stripped the ball away from a scrambling Brock Purdy, the 279-pound Jalen Redmond was on the spot for the scoop and score, giving OU a 14-7 lead just before the half.

The Williams connection

Caleb Williams has been far from perfect, but the Sooners' QB was able to escape pressure and hook up with fellow freshman Mario Williams on this play late in the third quarter.

Caleb Williams hits Mario Williams for a touchdown to give the Oklahoma Sooners a 21-7 lead over the Iowa State Cyclones.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson

Slick deal

Clemson's first touchdown against Wake Forest was set up by some brilliant maneuverability by Tigers QB D.J. Uiagalelei.

It looked as though the Demon Deacons had Uiagalelei stopped twice in the backfield, but the slippery Clemson QB wiggled away from the pressure to connect with WR Beaux Collins for a 52-yard catch.

From there, Tigers RB Will Shipley punched it in a few plays later to give Clemson an early 10-0 lead.

Hop to it

Shipley, a running back by trade, showed off his passing touch on a jump pass to tight end Davis Allen to put the Tigers up 17-3 in the second quarter.

No. 25 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama (3:30 pm. ET, CBS)

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

