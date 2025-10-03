College Football 2025 College Football Rankings: Ohio State Stays No. 1 as Penn State, Texas Slide Published Oct. 5, 2025 2:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Buckeyes are flirting with becoming one of the best defenses in the history of the sport. As I wrote earlier this week , they’re making a serious case as the most dominant unit since Alabama’s 2011 squad — a team that allowed just 8.2 points per game en route to a national title. Ohio State? They’ve been even better.

Through six games, the Buckeyes are giving up just 5.5 points per game, have yet to allow a red-zone touchdown, and have held every opponent to nine points or fewer. That average dropped even further Saturday night, as Ohio State gave up just nine total points in its last two games combined.

What’s more: they’re just as dangerous on offense.

The Buckeyes scored 42 points against Minnesota, with quarterback Julian Sayin continuing to play like a Heisman contender — thanks in part to elite weapons like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. They have an emerging star at tailback in Bo Jackson, and still have the best defensive player in the sport in safety Caleb Downs.

After six weeks, there’s no doubt who the best team in college football is. The only question now: Is anyone on their schedule good enough to beat the Buckeyes?

With that, here's a look at my Top 25 rankings following Week 6 of the college football season:

Week 6 result: Defeated Minnesota, 42-3

The Buckeyes still haven’t allowed a red-zone touchdown this season. In fact, they haven’t given up a touchdown of any kind since Week 3, nearly a month by the time they play Illinois.

Week 6 result: Idle

Week 6 result: Defeated Florida State, 28-22

The Hurricanes have proven to be the class of an upside-down ACC, and a road victory against rival Florida State only bolstered that claim. However, the second half of the season will reveal if the Hurricanes can not only maintain their unbeaten start, but also finish the job by reaching the ACC title game.

Week 6 result: Idle

Week 6 result: Defeated Kent State, 44-0

Without star quarterback John Mateer, the Sooners made light work of the Golden Flashes behind a dominant defensive performance. The Sooners allowed just 17 rushing yards in their first shutout this season.

Week 6 result: Defeated Kentucky, 35-14

Gunner Stockton accounted for 244 yards and three total touchdowns in a workmanlike win by the Bulldogs, who forced two turnovers and held Kentucky to just 45 rushing yards.

Week 6 result: Idle

Week 6 result: Defeated Mississippi State, 31-9

Running back Rueben Owens rushed for 142 yards on 21 carries, as the Aggies put up 299 yards on the ground in a one-sided SEC affair. Texas A&M allowed just 219 yards against a Mississippi State team that owns a top-25 win over Arizona State and nearly upset Tennessee.

Week 6 result: Idle

Week 6 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 30-14

Ty Simpson continues to play himself into the Heisman conversation with another 300-yard passing performance against a ranked SEC opponent. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the victory.

Wideout Ryan Williams caught six passes for 98 yards and a score in what was a revenge victory for the Tide, who famously lost to Vanderbilt last season as the No. 1 team in the country.

Week 6 result: Idle

Week 6 result: Idle

Week 6 result: Defeated Houston, 35-11

With the win, the Red Raiders are 5–0 for the first time since 2013. That year, Tech started 7–0 before fading down the stretch, but this team looks built to contend for the Big 12 Championship — a title it has never won since the league’s founding. Quarterback Behren Morton threw for 345 yards and a touchdown in his return from injury.

Week 6 result: Defeated Purdue, 43-27

The Illini have scored 34 points or more in five out of six games, and quarterback Luke Altmyer has been prolific in all of them. Against the Boilermakers, he completed 19 of 22 passes for 390 yards with a touchdown, while WR Hank Beatty caught five passes for 186 yards.

Illinois finished with 507 yards of total offense in the win, despite going just 2-of-11 on third down.

Week 6 result: Defeated Wisconsin, 24-10

Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw for 270 yards and running back Justice Haynes rushed for 117 yards in a game the Wolverines took total control of in the second half. Underwood became the first Michigan quarterback to throw for at least 270 yards in a game since 2023.

Week 6 result: Idle

Week 6 result: Defeated West Virginia, 38-24

True freshman Bear Bachmeier completed 18 of 25 passes for 351 yards with a touchdown in the best passing performance of his young career.

Week 6 result: Lost to Florida, 29-21

The Longhorns became the first team in 30 years to allow a player making his Florida debut to rack up 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Dallas Wilson did the damage, catching six passes for 111 yards and two scores. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw for 298 yards, while running back Jadan Baugh added 127 yards on the ground, giving the Gators near-perfect balance on offense.

Texas no longer looks like a national title contender heading into its highly anticipated showdown with Oklahoma.

Week 6 result: Lost to Cincinnati, 38-30

The Cyclones’ unbeaten start came to an end after they couldn’t dig out of a 31–7 deficit late in the first half. Iowa State was hit hard by injuries before kickoff with 16 players sidelined, including the team’s top two cornerbacks and top two kickers.

Quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 314 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns, but the hole proved too deep to climb out of.

Week 6 result: Lost to UCLA, 42-37

The Nittany Lions became the first AP top 10-ranked team to lose to an 0-4 opponent since No. 7 BYU lost to UTEP — in 1985.

Week 6 result: Lost to Miami, 28-22

The Seminoles took their second loss of the season — but once again, the loss came against a team ranked in the top 25 after Week 6. Making the ACC title game feels like a long shot, but Tommy Castellanos and FSU have shown enough to remain in the playoff conversation. A 10-win season could still put them in position to sneak into the CFP.

Week 6 result: Idle

Week 6 result: Defeated Boise State, 28-7

Running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combined for 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while defensive back Leonard Moore intercepted two passes in his first game back from injury against last year’s Group of 6 College Football Playoff representative.

Week 6 result: Defeated Tulsa, 45-7

The Tigers led the Golden Hurricane 28-7 at halftime, with quarterback Brendon Lewis accounting for four total touchdowns in what became their sixth win of the season — securing bowl eligibility before the end of the first week of October.

Week 6 result: Defeated Louisville, 30-27

Despite a poor showing by QB Chandler Morris — 19-of-31 for 149 yards and a touchdown — the Cavaliers knocked off previously unbeaten Louisville to earn their fifth win this season and stay in the ACC title hunt.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him @RJ_Young.

