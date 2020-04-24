This Date in Baseball

April 25

1901 : In the opener at Detroit’s Bennett Park, the Tigers beat Milwaukee in a great comeback. Trailing 13-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers scored 10 runs for a 14-13 victory. Frank Dillon had four doubles.

1904 : New York pitcher Jack Chesbro recorded the first of his 41 victories on the season, an American League record that still stands.

1933 : Yankees pitcher Russ Van Atta made a spectacular debut, blanking Washington 16-0 and going four for four.

1976 : Cubs center fielder Rick Monday rescued the American flag from two trespassers who tried to set it on fire in the outfield of Dodger Stadium. The incident happened in the fourth inning of a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Los Angeles.

1977 : The Cincinnati Reds romped to a 23-9 victory over the Braves in Atlanta. The Reds tied a National League record by scoring 12 runs in the fifth inning off three Braves pitchers. George Foster had seven RBIs, five runs scored, two home runs, a double and a single.

1995 : Major League Baseball returned after a 257-day layoff as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Florida Marlins 8-7. Players had gone on strike the previous season.

1997 : Matt Williams hit three homers and David Justice homered twice as the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers combined to match a major-league record for home runs in a nine-inning night game with 11. Cleveland hit a club-record eight in all, including three in one inning as the Indians beat the Brewers 11-4.