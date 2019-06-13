The Latest: US officials: 2nd Ortiz shooting suspect wanted

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Latest on the shooting for former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

U.S. prosecutors say the man suspected of shooting retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is wanted on armed robbery and gun charges in New Jersey.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday in a news release that a bench warrant “without geographical limitations” has been issued for Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz.

A grand jury has indicted the 25-year-old of Reading, Pennsylvania, in connection with two armed robberies in Clifton, New Jersey, in 2017.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have said they have a Rolfy Ferreyra in custody. They say he has confessed to the shooting. The New Jersey prosecutors did not address the difference in spelling but said the man they were looking for was the suspected shooter.

Ortiz was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic and is being cared for at Massachusetts General Hospital.