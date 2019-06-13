The Latest: US officials: 2nd Ortiz shooting suspect wanted

<p> This combination of photos provided by the Dominican Republic National Police on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 show suspects in connection with the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Police identify the men as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, who has been identified as the shooter, Joel Rodriguez Cruz, Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta, and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela. All the men with the exception of Rivas Clase have been detained. (Dominican Republic National Police via AP) </p>

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Latest on the shooting for former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

U.S. prosecutors say the man suspected of shooting retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is wanted on armed robbery and gun charges in New Jersey.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday in a news release that a bench warrant “without geographical limitations” has been issued for Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz.

A grand jury has indicted the 25-year-old of Reading, Pennsylvania, in connection with two armed robberies in Clifton, New Jersey, in 2017.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have said they have a Rolfy Ferreyra in custody. They say he has confessed to the shooting. The New Jersey prosecutors did not address the difference in spelling but said the man they were looking for was the suspected shooter.

Ortiz was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic and is being cared for at Massachusetts General Hospital.