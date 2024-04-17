Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Clay Holmes, Edwin Diaz favored to win Relievers of the Year Updated Apr. 17, 2024 11:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A few weeks into the MLB season, the New York Yankees' Clay Homes and New York Mets' Edwin Diaz are favorites to win their respective leagues' Reliever of the Year award.

Coming off a breakout season in 2023, Holmes picked up where he left off. He has six saves and a 0.00 ERA through eight appearances.

Holmes has overtaken Josh Hader and Emmanuel Clase as the favorite at +370.

After winning the award in 2022, Diaz was forced to miss the 2023 season after tearing a tendon in his knee during the World Baseball Classic.

In his return from injury, Diaz hasn't missed a beat, recording four saves in seven appearances and owning a 1.29 ERA.

What other relief pitchers are in the running for the acclaimed Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman awards?

Let's look at the most recent odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

ODDS FOR RELIEVER OF THE YEAR: *

American League

Clay Holmes, New York Yankees: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Emmanuel Clase, Cleaveland Guardians: +500 (bet 410 to win $60 total)

Mason Miller, Oakland A's: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Josh Hader, Houston Astros: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Craig Kimbrel, Baltimore Orioles: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

National League

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta Braves: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Evan Phillips, Los Angeles Dodgers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jose Alvarado, Philadelphia Phillies: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

* odds as of 4/16/24

