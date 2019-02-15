Reliever Sergio Romo, Giants finalize $2.5M, 1-year contract

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Sergio Romo and the Miami Marlins have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees the reliever $2.5 million.

Romo can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for games finished as part of the deal announced Friday: $50,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 games finished.

The 35-year-old was 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA last year for Tampa Bay with 25 saves in 33 chances.

Romo was an All-Star in 2013 for San Francisco and helped the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He has a 2.86 career ERA in 638 relief appearances and five starts during 11 major league seasons.

To open a roster spot, the Marlins put right-hander Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery,