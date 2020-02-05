The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced postseason disappointment in two of the past three World Series. In 2020, they’ll be back with a vengeance — and a brand new superstar.

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers have acquired 27-year-old slugger Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox, in a move that had Twitter buzzing on Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Mookie Betts & David Price have been traded to the @Dodgers. Article continues below ... (via @Ken_Rosenthal & @JeffPassan) pic.twitter.com/dtrV8Q5Qc4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 5, 2020

Joc Pederson would go from #Dodgers to #Angels if blockbuster is completed, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

The move comes nearly 100 years after the Red Sox sent the legendary Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in the worst move in franchise history … and the comparisons between the two deals might not stop there.

Trade Mookie Betts, what could go wrong?#RedSox Mookie Betts

2014-19: 42.0 WAR#RedSox Babe Ruth

1914-19: 39.8 WAR — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) February 5, 2020

So … yeah! The Dodgers could very well be getting a player with the production of Ruth, in his prime, as they take aim at another World Series — or, as Dontrelle Willis put it:

And, of course, the hope for the Dodgers is that Betts remains in Los Angeles for a good, long while.

Dodgers will try to keep Mookie Betts longterm. Talks may not start immediately but they hope this isn’t a one-year thing. They love Mookie, who was unable to come to a multiyear agreement with Boston despite its many tries. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2020

As for the Red Sox? The move gives them financial flexibility and brings them far below the luxury tax threshold, but that’s about it … and their fans weren’t exactly thrilled.

I’m a huge Red Sox fan and I am so excited about their sub-luxury-tax payroll moves and cost-conscious roster construction! That’s why we’re in this, fans! Amazing job by them. Gonna buy a jersey that says “LuxTaxReset” on the back. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 5, 2020

good for the Red Sox for getting under the luxury tax; later they’ll have enough money to sign Mookie Betts — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) February 5, 2020

Well, except for this one guy, who apparently found a silver lining in the whole thing, somehow:

Does it suck that we lost Mookie? You betcha. But it was the right move for the #RedSox. Without getting under the luxury tax, the Sox could not offer him an extension anyways, and if he wants 12/420… he’s walking. Get something now, and a chance to resign in the offseason — Andrew Hinton (@andrewhinton19) February 5, 2020

But otherwise, he was pretty much alone:

Mookie Betts is one of the most talented Red Sox players ever. The team just traded him away in-part to get under the luxury tax. Let that one sink in — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) February 5, 2020

Red Sox fans (including me) when the news that Betts and Price got traded finally broke: pic.twitter.com/5zSLYmZwNY — Preston Perry (Ty Collins) (@LookThereItsTy) February 5, 2020

Are the Red Sox a small market seller? Hate to see it — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) February 5, 2020

I don’t know much at all about MLB finances. But I don’t get why a pedigree franchise like the Red Sox thinks it has to trade a superstar like Mookie Betts to save money. The Red Sox? — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 5, 2020

I understand why the Red Sox had to trade Mookie Betts (read why here: https://t.co/R4Wz34USks), but my brain would quite literally explode if he signed an extension with the Dodgers after years of wanting to go to free agency in Boston. https://t.co/1evLSjtnb4 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 5, 2020

No manager. Best player traded. Being investigated for cheating. Ticket prices are up. A celebratory sendoff for a truck. Spring training begins in one day for the #RedSox, and it already feels like the season’s over. If they stay healthy, maybe they’ll surprise us. Maybe. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 5, 2020

But L.A. fans? They’re having the time of their lives:

Definitely gonna miss Joc, Dugie & Maeda but cmon we got Mookie Freakin Betts!! 🤩 #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/HxrdO8yoEs — Audel Del Toro (@AudelDelToro) February 5, 2020

The @Dodgers trade news clearly distracted everyone on the ice… ….we’ll be on the East Coast this weekend so let us know if you need a ride back to LA @MookieBetts 🌴😎 — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 5, 2020

Mookie Betts is better than any position player who was on the free agent market this winter. Go crazy, Dodger fans. He rules — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 5, 2020

Oh, and the Dodgers still have a fair amount of financial flexibility, too!

Even after the Mookie Betts' deal is done, with the Red Sox eating a ton of money on Price contract, the greatest $ obligation the Dodgers have in baseball ops will likely be to an exec, Andrew Friedman. No individual player owed $50m+. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 5, 2020

In the end, the deal included a number of moving parts, but Betts and Price to the Dodgers is the big takeaway: