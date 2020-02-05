All the reactions to the Dodgers landing Mookie Betts in blockbuster trade with the Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced postseason disappointment in two of the past three World Series. In 2020, they’ll be back with a vengeance — and a brand new superstar.

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers have acquired 27-year-old slugger Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox, in a move that had Twitter buzzing on Tuesday night.

The move comes nearly 100 years after the Red Sox sent the legendary Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in the worst move in franchise history … and the comparisons between the two deals might not stop there.

So … yeah! The Dodgers could very well be getting a player with the production of Ruth, in his prime, as they take aim at another World Series — or, as Dontrelle Willis put it:

And, of course, the hope for the Dodgers is that Betts remains in Los Angeles for a good, long while.

As for the Red Sox? The move gives them financial flexibility and brings them far below the luxury tax threshold, but that’s about it … and their fans weren’t exactly thrilled.

Well, except for this one guy, who apparently found a silver lining in the whole thing, somehow:

But otherwise, he was pretty much alone:

But L.A. fans? They’re having the time of their lives:

Oh, and the Dodgers still have a fair amount of financial flexibility, too!

In the end, the deal included a number of moving parts, but Betts and Price to the Dodgers is the big takeaway: