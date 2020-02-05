All the reactions to the Dodgers landing Mookie Betts in blockbuster trade with the Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced postseason disappointment in two of the past three World Series. In 2020, they’ll be back with a vengeance — and a brand new superstar.
According to multiple reports, the Dodgers have acquired 27-year-old slugger Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox, in a move that had Twitter buzzing on Tuesday night.
BREAKING: Mookie Betts & David Price have been traded to the @Dodgers.Article continues below ...
(via @Ken_Rosenthal & @JeffPassan) pic.twitter.com/dtrV8Q5Qc4
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 5, 2020
Joc Pederson would go from #Dodgers to #Angels if blockbuster is completed, source tells The Athletic.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020
The move comes nearly 100 years after the Red Sox sent the legendary Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in the worst move in franchise history … and the comparisons between the two deals might not stop there.
Trade Mookie Betts, what could go wrong?#RedSox Mookie Betts
2014-19: 42.0 WAR#RedSox Babe Ruth
1914-19: 39.8 WAR
— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) February 5, 2020
So … yeah! The Dodgers could very well be getting a player with the production of Ruth, in his prime, as they take aim at another World Series — or, as Dontrelle Willis put it:
The #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/YuQxSIHp8Y
— Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) February 5, 2020
And, of course, the hope for the Dodgers is that Betts remains in Los Angeles for a good, long while.
Dodgers will try to keep Mookie Betts longterm. Talks may not start immediately but they hope this isn’t a one-year thing. They love Mookie, who was unable to come to a multiyear agreement with Boston despite its many tries.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2020
As for the Red Sox? The move gives them financial flexibility and brings them far below the luxury tax threshold, but that’s about it … and their fans weren’t exactly thrilled.
I’m a huge Red Sox fan and I am so excited about their sub-luxury-tax payroll moves and cost-conscious roster construction! That’s why we’re in this, fans! Amazing job by them. Gonna buy a jersey that says “LuxTaxReset” on the back.
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 5, 2020
good for the Red Sox for getting under the luxury tax; later they’ll have enough money to sign Mookie Betts
— Sean Gentille (@seangentille) February 5, 2020
Well, except for this one guy, who apparently found a silver lining in the whole thing, somehow:
Does it suck that we lost Mookie? You betcha. But it was the right move for the #RedSox. Without getting under the luxury tax, the Sox could not offer him an extension anyways, and if he wants 12/420… he’s walking. Get something now, and a chance to resign in the offseason
— Andrew Hinton (@andrewhinton19) February 5, 2020
But otherwise, he was pretty much alone:
@mookiebetts & @DAVIDprice24 traded…still wondering why???
Would love to here some explanations from all you baseball minds? #RedSox #Dodgers #MLB
— Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) February 5, 2020
Mookie Betts is one of the most talented Red Sox players ever. The team just traded him away in-part to get under the luxury tax. Let that one sink in
— Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) February 5, 2020
Red Sox fans (including me) when the news that Betts and Price got traded finally broke: pic.twitter.com/5zSLYmZwNY
— Preston Perry (Ty Collins) (@LookThereItsTy) February 5, 2020
Are the Red Sox a small market seller? Hate to see it
— Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) February 5, 2020
I don’t know much at all about MLB finances. But I don’t get why a pedigree franchise like the Red Sox thinks it has to trade a superstar like Mookie Betts to save money. The Red Sox?
— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 5, 2020
I understand why the Red Sox had to trade Mookie Betts (read why here: https://t.co/R4Wz34USks), but my brain would quite literally explode if he signed an extension with the Dodgers after years of wanting to go to free agency in Boston. https://t.co/1evLSjtnb4
— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 5, 2020
No manager. Best player traded. Being investigated for cheating. Ticket prices are up. A celebratory sendoff for a truck.
Spring training begins in one day for the #RedSox, and it already feels like the season’s over.
If they stay healthy, maybe they’ll surprise us. Maybe.
— Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 5, 2020
But L.A. fans? They’re having the time of their lives:
Definitely gonna miss Joc, Dugie & Maeda but cmon we got Mookie Freakin Betts!! 🤩 #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/HxrdO8yoEs
— Audel Del Toro (@AudelDelToro) February 5, 2020
The @Dodgers trade news clearly distracted everyone on the ice…
….we’ll be on the East Coast this weekend so let us know if you need a ride back to LA @MookieBetts 🌴😎
— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 5, 2020
How ya feeling @Dodgers fans?
GIFs only: pic.twitter.com/91WKakwwoJ
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 5, 2020
I’m diggin’ it. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Kw3jnxDU7D
— Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) February 5, 2020
Mookie Betts is better than any position player who was on the free agent market this winter. Go crazy, Dodger fans. He rules
— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 5, 2020
Oh, and the Dodgers still have a fair amount of financial flexibility, too!
Even after the Mookie Betts' deal is done, with the Red Sox eating a ton of money on Price contract, the greatest $ obligation the Dodgers have in baseball ops will likely be to an exec, Andrew Friedman. No individual player owed $50m+.
— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 5, 2020
In the end, the deal included a number of moving parts, but Betts and Price to the Dodgers is the big takeaway:
Recap of what has been reported in tonight's blockbuster:
Dodgers reportedly get OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price and cash.
Red Sox reportedly get OF Alex Verdugo (from Dodgers) and RHP Brusdar Graterol (from Minnesota).
Twins reportedly get RHP Kenta Maeda.
Per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/7xUthhg4xD
— MLB (@MLB) February 5, 2020