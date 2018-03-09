Guerrero Jr has 4 hits in Blue Jays’ spring training debut

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four singles in his spring training debut for the Toronto Blue Jays, a 9-3 win at the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The 18-year-old third baseman, whose father Vladimir will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer, signed with Toronto in July 2015 for a $3.9 million bonus.

He was the designated hitter and had hits in the second inning off Nestor Cortes Jr., in the sixth and seventh against Tim Melville and in the ninth versus Asher Wojciechowski. He also flied out in the fourth against Darren O’Day. He hit .323 with 13 homers and 76 RBIs at a pair of Class A teams last year with a .910 OPS.

”Good looking hitter,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ”He looks like he has fun playing.”

Bo Bichette, a son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, had two hits and drove in two runs for Toronto. The Blue Jays’ Anthony Alford had two doubles and his second triple. Aaron Sanchez allowed one run in three innings and struck out five.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

NATIONALS 8, METS 5

Noah Syndergaard struck out his last seven batters, allowing two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his third start for New York. He struck out the side in consecutive innings, including Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon in the third. Stephen Strasburg gave up two runs, three hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five. Turner doubled in a run, Harper had an RBI single and Matt Adams hit a two-run home run in a four-run fifth against Jeurys Familia. Brandon Nimmo had three hits leading off for the Mets, including a triple and a double.

PHILLIES 7, YANKEES 6

Luis Severino allowed an unearned run over 3 1/3 innings in his first start, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run single. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out two in the fourth. Aaron Altherr doubled in a run for Philadelphia.

CARDINALS 5, MARLINS 4

St. Louis ace Carlos Martinez made his second start, allowing one run and five hits in four innings while striking out four. Miami No. 2 starter Jose Urena made his second start, giving up one run and two hits in three innings. Derek Dietrich had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins. Yadier Molina doubled in a run for the Cardinals.

RAYS 6, RED SOX 6

Boston’s J.D. Martinez had three hits, including an RBI double, while Xander Bogaerts added two hits and also had a run-scoring double. Adeiny Hechavarria singled twice and drove in a run for the Rays. Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer allowed two runs and five hits in three innings.

PIRATES 8, TIGERS 3

Jordan Zimmermann gave up three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five. David Freese hit his first home run, a two-run drive off Zimmermann. Francisco Cervelli had two hits for the Pirates.

ASTROS 6, BRAVES 4

Scott Kazmir made his third start for the Braves, giving up two runs and four hits in three innings. Ender Inciarte had two hits and walked leading off for Atlanta, while Dansby Swanson went 0 for 2, dropping his average to .182.

CUBS 10, PADRES 4

Ben Zobrist had his first hit after a late spring training start and scored a run for Chicago. Ian Happ, batting .429, had an RBI triple and scored. Addison Russell had two hits and two RBIs, Javier Baez added a two-run double and Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward both drove in runs for the Cubs. Tyler Chatwood, hoping to earn the fifth spot in Chicago’s rotation, allowed one run, two hits and two walks in three innings. Freddy Galvis hit his first home run for San Diego.

RANGERS 5, WHITE SOX (SS) 4

Chicago ace James Shields allow3ed one run and three hits over four innings in his spring training debut. Texas ace Cole Hamels gave up one run and four hits over 3 2/3 innings in his second start. White Sox prospect Ryan Cordell batted third and had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, raising his average to .389. Yolmer Sanchez tripled twice off Hamels.

ROYALS 12, WHITE SOX (SS) 0

Whit Merrifield tripled and doubled, driving in two runs for Kansas City, while Jorge Soler hit his fourth home run, a solo shot. Royals ace Danny Duffy gave up two hits in three scoreless innings. Chicago pitching prospect Michael Kopech was tagged for five runs, four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, BREWERS 6

Manny Pina hit his first two home runs and had three hits and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Steven Souza Jr. had his first two hits and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks. Jake Lamb and Souza had back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. Lorenzo Cain had two hits, including his third double, raising his average to .409.

ATHLETICS 7, ANGELS 3

Oakland ace Kendall Graveman allowed three hits, three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings, leaving his ERA at 12.00. Khris Davis had a two-run triple. Mike Trout, batting just .071, walked and scored a run for Los Angeles. Justin Upton, Albert Pujols and Kole Calhoun all drove in runs for the Angels.

ROCKIES 3, REDS 2

Billy Hamilton was hitless in two at-bats and is 0 for 16. Kyle Freeland, hoping to earn a rotation slot, allowed one run, three hits and two walks in three innings. Rockies prospect Sam Hilliard had two hits, including a game-ending single. Reds starter Luis Castillo yielded two runs, five hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 4, DODGERS 1

Francisco Lindor hit his second homer of the spring and Rajai Davis had three hits for Cleveland. The Indians held Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig to a combined 0 for 11, though Cody Bellinger lofted his first home run of the spring. Los Angeles starter Alex Wood struck out five over four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

GIANTS 4, MARINERS 0

San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto struck out five over three innings, and Derek Holland followed with three innings of one-hit ball. Kelby Tomlinson and Trevor Brown had two hits each for the Giants, with Brown picking up three RBIs. Seattle’s Kyle Seager was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.

