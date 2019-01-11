D-backs, Chafin agree at $1,945,000

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided arbitration with six players, including starting pitcher Robbie Ray and third baseman Jake Lamb.

Ray gets $6.05 million, a raise of $2.1 million, and Lamb receives $4,825,000, a raise of $550,000. Reliever Andrew Chafin will get $1,945,000, a raise of $750,000.

The Diamondbacks also reached one-year deals with outfielder Steven Souza Jr., right-handed starter Taijuan Walker and right-handed reliever Matt Andriese.

Ray was a 15-game winner two seasons ago but went just 6-2 in 24 starts last season. He has 739 strikeouts in four-plus major league seasons, including 218 in 2016 and 2017. He struck out 165 last season.

Lamb was an All-Star in 2017 with 30 home runs and 105 RBIs but was sidelined with season-ending shoulder surgery last August. He appeared in just 56 games, hitting .222 with six homers and 31 RBIs.

Chafin was the primarily left-hander out of the bullpen for Arizona, compiling a 3.10 ERA last year.

Chafin was 1-6 last season, appearing in 77 games. In four full seasons with the Diamondbacks, Chafin is 7-9 with a 3.52 ERA. He has 210 strikeouts in 249 appearances.

Souza, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last offseason, was slowed by injuries and played in only 72 games, batting .220 with five homers and 29 RBIs, down from his 30 homers and 78 RBIs the previous season.

Walker opened the year in the rotation but underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in April.

Andriese, who came in a midseason trade with Miami, was 0-3 with a 9.00 in 14 appearances with Arizona.