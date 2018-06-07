Colon matches Marichal with 243rd victory as Rangers top A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Bartolo Colon worked five innings for his 243rd career victory, matching Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal for the most by a player born in the Dominican Republic when the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Wednesday night.

The 45-year-old Colon (3-3), in his fourth attempt at the milestone victory, got it against one of the 10 other major league teams he has pitched for since his big league debut in 1997 with Cleveland. He allowed Khris Davis‘ two-run homer and had one strikeout and two walks.

Colon leads active pitchers with 243 wins and 3,383 2/3 innings pitched. His 2,499 strikeouts are third among active pitchers, behind CC Sabathia and Justin Verlander. Nicaragua’s Dennis Martinez, with 245 wins, is the only Latin American native with more victories than Colon.

Jurickson Profar homered twice and had a career-high five RBIs, while Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman also went deep for the Rangers in the first four innings against Daniel Mengden (6-5).

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 0, 13 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) – Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer to snap a scoreless tie in the 13th inning, Giancarlo Stanton went deep moments later and New York blanked Toronto for a two-game sweep.

Yankees starter Sonny Gray allowed two hits in eight sparkling innings. Judge ended an 0-for-15 slump by connecting off Joe Biagini (0-5) for his team-leading 17th home run. Stanton added a laser shot to left field, his 14th, as New York won for the seventh time in eight games.

David Robertson (4-2) worked one inning and Aroldis Chapman finished for his 15th save in 16 opportunities.

Judge returned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday. He went 0 for 9 with a record eight strikeouts in Monday’s doubleheader at Detroit.

The Yankees are the only major league team that hasn’t been shut out this season.

RED SOX 7, TIGERS 1

BOSTON (AP) – Andrew Benintendi and Christian Vazquez each hit a solo homer and had an RBI double to back a strong start by Eduardo Rodriguez, carrying the Red Sox over the Detroit Tigers.

Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double during a four-run third inning for the Red Sox, who won their fourth straight game and improved their major league-best record to 43-19.

Miguel Cabrera and JaCoby Jones each had two hits for Detroit, which has lost four of five. The Tigers have dropped 13 of their last 17 on the road.

Rodriguez (7-1) gave up one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk, improving to 4-1 in his last five starts with a 2.14 ERA. The Red Sox are 11-1 in his starts this season. Trailing 1-0, Boston took charge with its four-run inning against Blaine Hardy (2-1).

ANGELS 4, ROYALS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Justin Upton homered for the third time in four games and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Kansas City Royals after Shohei Ohtani was removed early because of a blister on his pitching hand.

It was the second time this season Ohtani left a game due to a blister on his right middle finger. The two-way rookie star from Japan warmed up to start the fifth inning, but catcher Martin Maldonado called for a trainer. Angels manager Mike Scioscia also went to the mound to check on Ohtani, who eventually walked back to the dugout. Ohtani gave up one run on four hits and three walks, striking out four.

Cam Bedrosian (3-1) got the win after tossing a scoreless sixth inning. Blake Parker earned his fifth save.

Ian Kinsler hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Scott Barlow (1-1), helping the Angels to their sixth straight win over the Royals.

NATIONALS 11, RAYS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Anthony Rendon had four hits and drove in three runs, Tanner Roark pitched six innings and the Nationals routed the Tampa Bay Rays to sweep the two-game series.

Michael A. Taylor had three hits and three RBIs, while Trea Turner and Juan Soto had two hits each for Washington, which has won 11 of its last 15 games. Roark (3-6, 3.56 ERA) allowed two runs on six hits.

C.J. Cron hit his 13th homer and Brad Miller had three hits for the Rays, who have lost six straight and have scored six runs in their last four.

The Nationals reached starter Jonny Venters (1-1) for five runs in the first inning. A reliever being used to ”open” the game – something the Rays have done eight times in their last 17 games – Venters was starting his first game in his 245 appearances. He lasted only six batters.

ORIOLES 1, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Manny Machado had a sacrifice fly, Dylan Bundy was stellar over seven scoreless innings and the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles beat the Mets to sweep a two-game interleague series.

Bundy (4-7), who held the Mets to three hits while striking out five and walking three, was sharp through most of the afternoon. Richard Bleier followed Bundy with a scoreless eighth, and Brad Brach picked up his 10th save of the season by retiring three straight batters in the ninth after putting the potential game-tying run at first.

The Orioles, who had lost their previous seven games before arriving in New York, didn’t fare well against Mets starter Zach Wheeler, who allowed three hits and had five strikeouts with a walk in seven innings. But Baltimore was able to take the lead against New York closer Jeurys Familia (2-3) in the eighth inning.

INDIANS 3, BREWERS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) – Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 and allowed one run in seven innings, and the Indians defeated the Milwaukee Brewers.

Carrasco (7-4) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second and threw inning-ending double play balls in the fifth and seventh. The right-hander pumped his fist after Lorenzo Cain bounced into a double play on his 109th and final pitch. Cody Allen got the final four outs for his 11th save and the Indians took both games of the brief series. Chase Anderson (4-5) allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Brewers have lost three straight for the first time since April 26-29, when they dropped four in a row. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell was ejected by plate umpire Quinn Wolcott after Shaw was called out on strikes in the eighth.

PADRES 3, BRAVES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Matt Strahm and four relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Padres beat Atlanta to take two of three from the Braves.

Strahm went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two and walking one. He gave up Freddie Freeman’s home run with two outs in the first. Rookie Jose Castillo (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings. Adam Cimber struck out the side in the fifth. Kirby Yates walked two in two hitless innings.

Closer Brad Hand came on for the eighth and allowed a leadoff double to Ozzie Albies before striking out Dansby Swanson, Freeman and Nick Markakis. Hand then retired the side in the ninth for his 18th save.

Mike Foltynewicz (5-4) took the loss.

ROCKIES 6, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer, and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in a pair of runs as the bottom of Colorado’s batting order powered the Rockies past the Reds.

Colorado arrived in town with a season-high four straight losses, all set up by blown leads. Jon Gray (6-6) went five innings and showed signs of emerging from his recent struggles. The bullpen held on to give the Rockies their second consecutive win in the series.

Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett drove in a pair of runs with a double and a sacrifice fly on the one-year anniversary of his four-homer game against St. Louis.

Desmond connected off Sal Romano (3-7). Wade Davis got his NL-leading 20th save in 22 chances.

The Reds fell to 21-41 overall. They’ve matched the 1950 team for second-worst start in franchise history.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4, 10 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Alen Hanson had a tying, two-run homer off Brad Boxberger with two outs in the ninth inning, Brandon Crawford singled home Andrew McCutchen in the 10th and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks for their sixth win in seven games.

Boxberger blew a save for the second time in 16 chances. Arizona had been 29-0 when leading after eight innings.

McCutchen doubled off Andrew Chafin (0-2) with two outs in the 10th, a catchable drive that Jarrod Dyson misjudged and allowed to drop behind him on the warning track in center field. Crawford worked the count full and grounded a single between first and second, into right field, as McCutchen scored standing up.

Hunter Strickland (3-2) got out of a two-on jam in the 10th, striking out Ketel Marte, then retiring Nick Ahmed on a popout with runners at the corners.

PIRATES 11, DODGERS 9

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Josh Harrison went 2 for 3 with a bases-clearing double, David Freese and Gregory Polanco drove in two runs each and the Pirates broke out of an extended offensive funk by outlasting the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Pirates entered the game coming off consecutive shutout losses, but wasted little time getting to Los Angeles rookie starter Caleb Ferguson and seven relievers, including former Pittsburgh reliever Daniel Hudson (1-2).

Corey Dickerson had three of Pittsburgh’s 10 hits and scored four times as the Pirates won for just the fifth time in 18 games to avoid dropping below .500 for the first time all season.

Steven Brault (5-1) picked up the victory in relief of ineffective starter Trevor Williams, who lasted just three innings. Felipe Vazquez worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for his 11th save.

Matt Kemp hit his 10th home run of the season and drove in five runs for the Dodgers, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt. Cody Bellinger added his 10th home run and second in as many nights.

MARLINS 11, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Derek Dietrich homered and had four hits to lead the Miami Marlins past the Cardinals.

Lewis Brinson launched two solo homers for Miami, the second multihomer game of his career. The Marlins won their second straight, after snapping a six-game losing streak Tuesday.

Miami starter Wei-Yin Chen needed 91 pitches to get through 4 1/3 innings, failing to last at least five for the sixth time. Drew Ruchinski (1-0) gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief for his first major league win.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (2-2) lasted five innings for the second consecutive start. St. Louis infielder Jedd Gyorko finished the game on the mound, the first time the six-year veteran had pitched in the majors. Gyorko gave up a run, two hits and hit a batter with a pitch.

Before the third inning, the Cardinals announced that Hall of Fame second baseman Red Schoendienst died Wednesday. He was 95.

WHITE SOX 5, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Tim Anderson had two hits and drove in two runs and Hector Santiago earned the victory against his former team as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins.

Santiago (2-2), who pitched for Minnesota the past two seasons, allowed just two runs on six hits in five innings pitched. And after giving up five home runs combined in his last two starts, the left-hander was able to keep the ball in the park against Minnesota.

Four relievers combined to shut down the Twins the rest of the way. Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his sixth save.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi (3-3) labored through five innings before he was knocked out after giving up two hits to start the sixth. He left with a 2-1 lead but took the loss when both runners came around to score.

CUBS 7, PHILLIES 5

CHICAGO (AP) – Jason Heyward hit a game-ending grand slam off Adam Morgan with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Cubs a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Heyward’s drive against Morgan (0-2) sent the Cubs to their eighth win in 10 games, and it came after Philadelphia’s Dylan Cozens hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer against Brandon Morrow in the top half.

Cory Mazzoni (1-0) got two outs in the ninth. Anthony Rizzo homered against Aaron Nola.

Philadelphia’s Aaron Altherr greeted Steve Cishek with a tying, three-run homer in the sixth after Jose Quintana dominated for Chicago, but the Phillies lost for the fourth time in five games.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 5

HOUSTON (AP) – Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer early and Yuli Gurriel added a two-RBI single in a four-run seventh inning that lifted the Astros over the Seattle Mariners.

The victory ends a three-game skid for Houston and snaps a five-game winning streak by the Mariners. The Astros led 3-1 after four, but had fallen behind 4-3 entering the seventh after the Mariners got a run in sixth and tacked on two more in the seventh.

Chris Devenski (2-1) earned the win in relief of starter Lance McCullers Jr.

Juan Nicasio (1-3) took the loss. Nelson Cruz, Denard Span and Kyle Seager all homered for the Mariners, who still have a one-game lead over the Astros atop the American League West standings.

