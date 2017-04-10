Monday Morning Rewind: Marquette freshmen put on dancing shoes

It’s hard to track everything on the Internet and that’s why we’re here. To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.

So sit back, relax and enjoy.

Give the guy a break, he doesn’t get much opportunity to throw in Green Bay.

If basketball doesn’t work out for Marquette’s Sam Hauser and Markus Howard, there’s always this.

Flip-flops might be in order for Sam Dekker the next few weeks.

Trying to make it to this appearance tonight but the whole tied shoe thing might not happen 😂pic.twitter.com/GsdtzBdZzg — Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 4, 2017

We got tired just watching this…