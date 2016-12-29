Weighing the pros and cons of losing Andre Roberson

After failing to sign a new contract before the October’s deadline for the 2013 Draft class, Andre Roberson could be on his way out of Oklahoma City. His departure is far from confirmed, but what positives and negatives would come from the 25-year-old leaving?

To some, Andre Roberson is a stellar defensive player averaging 1.25 steals and a single block per game. However, to others, he’s an attacking liability with a 30 percent free-throw conversion.

Whatever you think of the versatile guard-turned-small forward, he’d be missed at Oklahoma City should he leave the franchise in the next year or so.

Roberson’s failure to agree to fresh terms with the 2012 NBA Finalists means he could be traded away before the end of the season. That is presuming Sam Presti doesn’t want to lose him for nothing.

The 25-year-old saw his game switch from shooting guard to small forward over the offseason, following the arrival of Victor Oladipo and the departure Kevin Durant.

But a trade for the former Colorado Buffalo isn’t an unrealistic scenario, with the likes of Rudy Gay consistently linked with becoming OKC’s new leading man in the three spot.

But what are the pros and cons of losing Roberson?

The pros of losing Roberson

Whilst the 25-year-old’s defensive ability often makes up for his lack of offensive game, it does really feel like it’s a four-on-five battle when OKC attacks.

From deep, Roberson is converting just 29.5 percent of his attempted three-pointers, which makes for tough reading.

On the other hand, Rudy Gay, a man who could replace Roberson in the three spot, is shooting nearly 35 percent, off a higher average attempt total per game too. The latter is attempting 3.6 shots from deep per game, whilst Andre is trying just 2.8.

The Thunder are far from perfect at the start of the post-Durant era, but one of their biggest weaknesses has been the ability to convert from deep.

By losing Roberson, OKC would have the option to add a solid wing player, who would make the Thunder much more dangerous on the front foot and from deep. Victor Oladipo is the only Thunder player this season to convert an average of two or more three-pointers a game.

Roberson’s average minutes per game are the third highest of any Thunder player this season, yet he’s averaging just 6.9 points per game from over 31 minutes of basketball.

What’s more, his player efficiency rating (8.7) is only better than Alex Abrines (8.5), Kyle Singler (3.1), and Semaj Christon (5.8).

Despite Roberson still being a relatively low-earner at the Thunder, a new contract would give the man the option to try for big bucks, especially after Oklahoma City splurged to keep both Oladipo and Steven Adams at the franchise until 2020.

By signing Roberson on to a similar-length deal for a big payout, the Thunder would leave themselves in a tough spot in the trade market when looking to add stronger talent.

The Negatives of losing Roberson

In all sports, you have players whom the stats don’t tell the story; Roberson is one of basketball’s personifications of that.

In some cases, the stats do though, with Roberson leading his side in blocks and sitting a narrow second in terms of steals per game too.

However, whilst Andrew Wiggins may have scored 23 against the Thunder on Christmas Day, he was limited to just three-from-eight from deep thanks to Andre’s work on D. When the two division rivals met in November, Wiggins was limited to just seven points, his joint-lowest points haul this season.

What’s more, he’s conservative with the ball. The 25-year-old is averaging less than one turnover a game, having given the ball away on just 25 occasions in 32 appearances. Steven Adams has 64 turnovers so far, and Russell Westbrook has 175.

Per Basketball Reference, Roberson sits only behind Westbrook when it comes to his defensive box plus/minus with 2.0, whilst his defensive win share statistic sits at 1.3, which is the third-highest for the Thunder.

Roberson’s ability to help on defense also allows Victor Oladipo and Enes Kanter the opportunity to work their way towards career-high seasons stat-wise. In fact on offense, the Thunder are averaging just three less points per game than last year, despite losing the 28.2-point averaging KD.

Losing Andre may help OKC improve on their points-per-game averages, but that doesn’t guarantee that they won’t ship more at their own end too. The Thunder’s plus/minus so far this season is a positive 2.0, the eighth best in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook himself has suggested that Roberson is in contention for a spot on the All-NBA first team. Do the Thunder really want to lose that?

Whatever the pros/cons, the future on Andre is out of our hands. Only time will tell as to whether the 25-year-old’s long-term future remains in Oklahoma.

