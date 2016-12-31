Pittsburgh Pirates Top Moments Of 2016 Season
In honor of today being New Years Eve, I have compiled a list for fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates far and wide. Happy holiday everyone and thanks for your support in 2016!
New Years Eve is here, putting an end to a dismal 2016 for the Pittsburgh Pirates, one that saw high ups and low downs. Lets ring in the new year by taking a look at the top moments of the Pirates 2016 regular season.
Since the year ends on December 31st, I have compiled a list of the top 31 moments in the Pirates 2016 season, going in chronological order.
- Francisco Liriano strikes out 10 Cardinals in six innings, picks up the first RBI in all of baseball on opening day (April 3), as Pirates then go on to sweep the Cardinals to start the season
- Starling Marte’s eighth inning grand slam off of JJ Hoover to give the Pirates a 1 run lead on April 8th, helping the Pirates reach 4-0 for the first time since 2003
- Chris Stewart hits a home run in his first plate appearance of 2016 on April 10th… his first as a Pirate and first since August 20th, 2013
- Jon Niese’s pinch hit RBI single to left fielder Shelby Miller against Arizona on April 24th in a high scoring affair that ended in 13 innings
- Andrew McCutchen hits 3 home runs at Coors Field on April 26th
- Jung Ho Kang returns, proceeds to blasts two home runs in Pirates 4-2 win over the Cardinals on May 6th
- Gerrit Cole goes 8 scoreless, Bucs top Jon Lester and the Cubs 2-1 on May 15th
- Bucs bats get to Aaron Blair, score 7 in the first, defeat the Braves 12-9 on May 17th
- Jeff Locke dazzles the Marlins, as he tosses a three hit shutout in 10-0 win on May 30th
- The Pirates sweep a double-header over Matz, deGrom and the Mets on June 7th
- Jameson Taillon carries no-hitter into the seventh, goes 8 scoreless in second career start against Mets on June 14th
- Jeff Locke outduels Bumgarner, Erik Kratz does the improbable…. hits a home run as the Bucs win 1-0 on June 20th
- Chad Kuhl debuts, beats Clayton Kershaw as Pirates win 4-3 on June 26th
- Bob Walk falls out of chair, Jameson Taillon pitches well against the Mariners on June 29th
- Pirates catch fire and win 7 straight from June 29-July 6th
- Adam Fraizer works a walk, Josh Bell debuts and singles, and the team rallies to score 4 off Jake Arrieta in the 7th as Bucs beat Cubs July 8th
- Josh Bell hits for Arquimedes Caminero in the fifth… Comes through again, hitting a grand slam as Bucs drop Cubs 12-6 on July 9th
- Starling Marte hits home run with 2 outs in the 18th against the Nationals on July 17th, and makes a kid incredibly happy
- Josh Harrison walks off the Brewers in an interesting fashion, Pirates win 3-2 on July 19th
- Francisco Liriano is filthy, strikes out 13 Brewers on July 21st
- Adam Frazier‘s first career home run comes a pinch hitter in the seventh and it proves to be the game winner, as Bucs top Phillies 5-4 on July 24th
- Gerrit Cole completes his first career complete game against the Mariners on July 27th
- Ryan Vogelsong returns on August 4th, and pitches well against the Braves in his first start back since getting hit in the head on May 23
- Sean Rodriguez walks off Ross Ohlendorf, and the Pirates win 3-2 on August 5th
- James Taillon goes eight shutout innings against the Padres on August 11th
- Pirates sweep the Giants out west from August 15-August 17th, which also featured Taillon struggling to put on a jacket and Ryan Vogelsong’s return to the Bay Area
- Ivan Nova pitches a complete game against the Astros on August 23, lowers his Pirates ERA to 3.20… He throws another complete game against the Reds on September 8th to push the Pirates just four back from the Wild Card. Super Nova
- The Pirates complete a four game sweep in Miller Park from August 25-August 28th… Pirates remain 0.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot
- Trevor Williams get his first career win and celebrates with his dad on September 7th
- Mark Melancon blows a save in 9th against his former club, and Jacob Stallings walks it off in the 11th, as the Pirates beat Washington on September 23
- John Jaso’s cycle is the first at PNC Park, as the Bucs beat Jake Arrieta again on September 28th
These are the top 31 moments in the Pirates 2016 season. Share below any moments left off that helped make the Pirates down year of 2016 enjoyable for you.
As 2016 rolls into 2017, we here at Rum Bunter wish you a safe night, and can’t wait to provide our views and thoughts in the New Year. Lets go Bucs!
