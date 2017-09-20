Miami Heat to hold training camp at Florida Atlantic

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — The Miami HEAT announced that they will hold their 2017 Training Camp at FAU Arena on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, from Tuesday, September 26 through Saturday, September 30, 2017.

Following Media Day on Monday, September 25 at AmericanAirlines Arena, the HEAT will travel to Boca Raton and will conduct two-a-day practice sessions Tuesday through Friday. The HEAT will hold a public scrimmage at 11AM on Saturday at FAU Arena, and will then return to Miami. Details about the scrimmage will be forthcoming.

Media availability will take place following the first session only, with a viewing time to be updated daily. A media workroom will be set up within the gym.

Training camp is not open to the public. The Boca Raton Resort & Club is the Official Resort of the 2017 Miami HEAT Training Camp.