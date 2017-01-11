‘Inside the Heat: Shaquille O’Neal’ premieres Jan. 17 on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI (Jan. 11, 2017) — Tune in Tuesday night, Jan. 17 on FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Miami Heat, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Heat” upon conclusion of the Heat vs. Houston Rockets game. “Inside the Heat: Shaquille O’Neal” takes a look at the life, career and legacy of the NBA legend and Hall of Famer simply known as Shaq.

The son of a drill sergeant, O’Neal spent most of his childhood in Germany. He developed into an elite player while attending college at LSU before going on to become the No. 1 draft pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. His NBA career began in Orlando, where he established himself as a dominant force in the middle for the Magic. In 1996, he teamed up with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would win three consecutive NBA championships.

In 2004, a vital trade brought the big man from the Lakers to the Miami Heat, where he not only changed the city of Miami, but would also ultimately lead the franchise to its first NBA Championship in 2006. The episode ends on a special note as we commemorate and celebrate his career, travelling to Springfield, Mass. to witness his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and come right back down to the AmericanAirlines Arena as the Heat raised his name to the rafters and retired his jersey.

“Inside the Heat” is presented all-season long by Palmetto57 Nissan and Palmetto57 Volkswagen. Join host Jason Jackson on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Heat: Shaquille O’Neal,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsHEAT on Twitter and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Heat video coverage.

