National Football League 25 Bold Predictions for 2025: Shohei wins Cy Young; Sanders duo to Raiders Published Jan. 7, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What will 2025 bring in the sports world? We asked our FOX Sports writers to look into their crystal balls for the upcoming year.

Here are their 25 boldest predictions for 2025:

1. Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders take over the Las Vegas Raiders

While the Tennessee Titans ended up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, in the case of Sanderses, it might not matter. Because while Shedeur is QB1, his dad might take control of their future and engineer the draft to fit them in the same way the Mannings once did for Eli. The Raiders might just need a change of leadership and quarterback. It's a good team for Deion. And it's not the worst fit for Shedeur. Now, I won't go proclaiming that the Sanderses will have success in Vegas. But it would be fascinating to see Deion's coup take place. – Henry McKenna

2. Shohei wins his first career Cy Young Award … which means he also wins MVP

Nothing will be more popcorn-worthy in baseball than Ohtani's return to the mound in 2025. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 23, 2023, when he was still the ace of the Los Angeles Angels. Since then, he had elbow surgery and accepted a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers before winning the National League MVP while being limited to just hitting duties. I'm expecting Ohtani to dazzle and post the lowest ERA in the NL in a dominant, Cy Young-worthy season in 2025, all while crushing at least 40 home runs. – Deesha Thosar

3. Belichick will win big at North Carolina, making NFL teams realize their mistake

Bill Belichick will lead the North Carolina Tar Heels to the ACC Championship Game in his first season, which seems like a good thing in Chapel Hill until they remember his $1 million buyout and see that his success reminded a bunch of NFL owners how dumb it was that they didn't offer him a job. His press conference for the title game will be dominated by "rumors" that the Jaguars, Falcons, Giants, Jets and even the New England Patriots are considering offering him their head coaching job in 2026. Belichick insists he's "on to Clemson" but sources make it clear he'll listen to anyone who promises he'll never have to talk football with the parents of a high school senior again. – Ralph Vacchiano

4. Duke men's basketball wins first national championship since 2015

The UConn Huskies flexed their muscles last season, winning their second straight national championship. This year, college basketball feels much more wide open heading into 2025. But the team that took early lumps in heartbreaking fashion with narrow losses to Kentucky and Kansas won't live in the world of "almost" this March. Cooper Flagg is the best all-around talent in the sport and I think it's Jon Scheyer's time in the Big Dance. If Tyrese Proctor maintains his strong play and Kon Knueppel shows he can steadily make shots, then the Blue Devils will break a decade-long drought this April. – John Fanta

5. Arch Manning unlocks new level, leads Longhorns to SEC title

Arch Manning will lead Texas to an SEC championship — and therefore to the College Football Playoff — in his first year as starting quarterback. The Longhorns have been successful under Steve Sarkisian, but Manning will unlock a new level. He's clearly already loved and respected by his teammates, and has the moxie to lead the program. Texas is expected to return starters on both sides of the ball and will likely gain talent from the transfer portal, all of which will help accelerate Manning's ability to thrive from the jump. – Laken Litman

Will 2025 be the year Arch Manning takes over college football?

6. A breakout year for USMNT's Gio Reyna

His talent has never been in question. Ever since Gio Reyna burst onto soccer's highest level in early 2020 and became, at 17 years and a few months old, the youngest American man ever to appear in the knockout stage of UEFA Champions League, the rangy attacking midfielder (and son of two former U.S. national teamers) seemed destined for stardom. It hasn't worked out that way. Reyna's been injured for much of the past five years. When healthy, he's been mostly a substitute for his German club, Borussia Dortmund. Reyna also played sparingly on loan to Premier League Nottingham Forest last season as Dortmund reached the Champions League final without him.

Reyna has been a consistent starter for his country since the 2022 World Cup, but to causal fans, he is still best known for the off-field drama he was at the center of during and after that event. Reyna just turned 22, though. And now, finally, his fortunes also appear to be turning. Reyna started consecutive games for Dortmund in December and scored his first goal in 18 months, which should boost his confidence significantly heading into 2025. If he can now stay healthy for an extended period — a big if, granted — Reyna's long-awaited breakout year for club and country could be in the cards at last. – Doug McIntyre

7. C.J. Stroud wins 2025 NFL MVP

Lost in the chatter about C.J. Stroud's struggles this season is that it's not uncommon to see sophomore slumps. I think he bounces back in Year 3 with a vengeance; a reminder of what he was as a rookie coupled with the experience of two full seasons under his belt. An improved Texans' interior offensive line, a healthy wide receiver room and better play-calling enable Stroud to put up historic numbers, leading the Texans to a third straight division title and a chance to secure the AFC's No. 1 overall seed in 2025. – Ben Arthur

8. Warriors miss playoffs and Steph Curry asks for a trade

Unable to land a superstar via trade at the deadline, the Warriors miss the playoffs. They make big swings in free agency but whiff again. In July, unhappy with the direction of the franchise in his final years, Curry asks to be traded to a contender — the same thing Charles Barkley did twice in the 90s. Fans applaud this, because the league needs Steph Curry in the playoffs. – Jason McIntyre

9. For the first time in the modern NFL Draft, a DB will be taken No. 1 overall

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and two-way superstar Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes will be the first player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter's unprecedented combination of size, speed, instincts and playmaking ability will be enough to convince the team selecting first to take the best player available, rather than gamble on one of the, frankly, underwhelming quarterback prospects in this class. No defensive back has ever been selected with the first pick of the modern NFL draft … until now. – Rob Rang

Will Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter be taken first in the 2025 NFL Draft?

10. Daniel Riccardo makes a move to NASCAR

Daniel Riccardo comes to NASCAR in more than just a one-off move. Riccardo currently is unemployed and his fandom of NASCAR is well-documented. Yeah, for the most part he has poured cold water on any significant NASCAR chatter. But to see his smile driving a Dale Earnhardt Sr. vintage car a few years ago showed just how much he loves the sport. Plus there would be teams and sponsors that want him racing stock cars. And that's not to mention the fans, who would eat it up. If NASCAR can find a way to get this done, it should do it. – Bob Pockrass

11. Marquette's Kam Jones wins National Player of the Year

Yes, the best player in college basketball resides in … Milwaukee! The 6-foot-5 senior is the most dynamic backcourt talent Marquette has had since Dwyane Wade. Sure, Tyler Kolek was a maestro, Markus Howard could flat-out score it, and Jimmy Butler was incredible, but if you aren't watching what Jones is doing right now for Shaka Smart's team, you're missing out on greatness. Jones is averaging over 20 points, close to seven assists and five rebounds per game, while shooting 59% from the floor. Those are video-game-like numbers. Jones can lead Marquette to its first Final Four since 2003. – John Fanta

12. Sam Darnold goes back to New York … in a different uniform

The NFL's quarterback market is going to look slightly different in 2025. For starters, we're all aware this year's draft is not as loaded at quarterback as it was in 2023 or 2024. On top of that, this year's top free agent at quarterback doesn't look likely to keep his current job. As good as Sam Darnold has been in Minnesota, the Vikings didn't draft J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall last year to sit on the bench. Darnold should have suitors in free agency, and that market might be driven by teams' lack of desire to spend a top pick on a quarterback. Enter the New York Giants, who have both a need at quarterback and the inside track on the No. 1 overall pick. If the Giants aren't enamored with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, maybe they fix that problem by signing Darnold in March and simply drafting the best player available. Sam Darnold and Travis Hunter suiting up for Big Blue in 2025, anyone? – David Helman

13. LeBron returns for one final season

LeBron James will announce that he's going to play one more season before he retires. As he approaches his 40th birthday, I recently asked him how much longer he believes he could play at this level. He made it very clear that he's not going to play much longer, whether it be one or two more seasons. "I'm not playing until the wheels fall off," he said. "I'm not going to be that guy." Los Angeles hosts the All-Star Game next season and it would be the perfect opportunity for a league-wide ode to James before he hangs his jersey in the rafters. – Melissa Rohlin

14. Bobby Witt Jr. produces MLB's first 200-40-40-40 season

A year ago, we saw Ronald Acuña Jr. produce the first 40-homer, 70-steal season in MLB history. This year, we saw Shohei Ohtani record MLB's first 50-50 season. Given all the young talent in the game, it wouldn't be a surprise to see more power/speed threats rewrite the history books. It might not have the same ring as 50/50, but Bobby Witt Jr. will follow one of the all-time great non-MVP seasons by becoming the first player ever to record 200 hits, 40 homers, 40 doubles and 40 steals in a season in 2025. – Rowan Kavner

Is Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. poised to make history in 2025?

15. In his 40th season, Geno Auriemma snaps a nine-year drought as UConn cuts down the nets

It's a Hollywood script out of Storrs this April. All signs point to Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and the Huskies reaching the Final Four, but you just can sense the unfinished business for the veterans on this team. Provided that Azzi Fudd is back and healthy, I think the door is open for Connecticut to step through and reach the mountaintop for the first time in a decade. Look for South Carolina to reach the title game again and be favored, but this time around, it's the Huskies who prevail. What a story that would be. – John Fanta

16. Deebo Samuel finds greener pastures in Washington

After six seasons as a "wide back" for the 49ers, Samuel's time in San Francisco runs its course. Samuel turns 29 years old in January. He's recorded three total touchdowns this season and has struggled to regularly make explosive plays as he's done in years past. Samuel is scheduled to make $17.55 million in non-guaranteed compensation for 2025 in the final year of his current deal. The Commanders give up a third-round pick for Samuel, where he pairs with a quarterback who can run the football and take full advantage of his unique skill set in Jayden Daniels. Commanders GM Adam Peters was with San Francisco when Samuel was drafted by the 49ers. Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn also coached for the 49ers when Samuel was there. – Eric D. Williams

17. Oregon wins Big Ten Championship for the second straight year

The Ducks cemented their place atop the Big Ten hierarchy by finishing the regular season unbeaten and then toppling Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game last month. Head coach Dan Lanning's relentless approach to roster building should position Oregon firmly in the top five of most preseason rankings for 2025, if not the top three, with former five-star prospect and UCLA transfer Dante Moore taking over for Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. A favorable league schedule means the Ducks won't play Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois or Nebraska next fall. – Michael Cohen

18. Celtics raise the banner … again

The Boston Celtics are going to repeat as NBA champions. They tore through the playoffs last year, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown showing that they've learned how to shine together at the highest level. I don't see any of the other contenders being able to stop the Celtics in a seven-game series come playoff time. So, expect the Celtics to raise banner No. 19 come June. – Melissa Rohlin

The Boston Celtics have their eyes on an NBA title repeat in 2025.

19. Alexander Rossi captures second career Indy 500

Alexander Rossi wins the Indy 500. Rossi, who moved from Arrow McLaren to Ed Carpenter Racing, has had his share of Indy 500 disappointments that followed his win in 2016 in his first 500. What ECR does well is have fast cars at Indianapolis. Rossi last won a race in 2022 (Indy road course) and the last time on an oval was 2018 (Pocono). ECR last won an IndyCar event in 2021 (Indy road course) and last won on an oval in 2016 (Iowa). But their combined experience indicates this could be a magical Indy year. – Bob Pockrass

20. Sean McVay's Rams land Sam Darnold

The USC product gets a homecoming by joining the Rams in free agency. Darnold turns a one-year, $10 million prove-it contract with the Minnesota Vikings into an opportunity for a more lucrative, long-term deal by playing at a Pro Bowl level, leading the Vikings to the postseason as a replacement for Kirk Cousins.

But with Minnesota's first-round pick in J.J. McCarthy likely taking over as the team's starter when he recovers from season-ending knee surgery in 2025, Darnold finds a new home in L.A. An Orange County native, Darnold played for former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, so the transition to McVay's offense should be a smooth one. And while Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level, he has no guaranteed money left on his contract beyond this season. Stafford has also been slowed by a bruised spinal cord and elbow injuries during his time with the Rams. Stafford's age (he turns 37 in February) also could be a concern, and Darnold (27 years old) gives McVay a younger option to build his offense around. – Eric D. Williams

21. The Chiefs' run atop the AFC West ends in 2025

After nine straight years as division champs, coach Andy Reid's team does not win the AFC West in 2025, still making the playoffs as a 10-win wild card. Patrick Mahomes continues to play at a high level, but the close losses they pulled out throughout the 2024 season don't fall the same way. Thanks to a two-game sweep and an easier schedule, the Los Angeles Chargers win the West and enjoy their first home playoff game in 16 years. – Greg Auman

22. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty gets drafted in the top 10

No, Jeanty didn't win the Heisman, but it's not because he wasn't deserving. What he was able to do in college, averaging 192.1 yards per game last season and leading FBS with 2,497 rushing yards and a whopping 29 rushing touchdowns, was nothing short of amazing. Absolute video game numbers. That production, coupled with the upward trajectory of positional value for running backs this season, and teams realizing how beneficial they can be to their offensive dynamics, make me think that we're going to see young, exciting backs taken high. – Carmen Vitali

How high will Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft?

23. USMNT finds its new No. 1 goalkeeper

Instead of waiting until closer to the 2027 World Cup, the USWNT will find its new No. 1 goalkeeper in 2025 to replace recently retired legend, Alyssa Naeher. We've seen how quickly coach Emma Hayes works. In her first six months on the job, she led the USWNT to an Olympic gold medal (the squad's first since 2012) and gave 11 players their first caps. So it will be no surprise when, after a pool of goalkeepers battle it out over the first few camps, Hayes names the team's next regular starter sooner than expected. – Laken Litman

24. Former college teammates win NL Rookie of the Year, Cy Young

In 2023, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews made history as the first college teammates (LSU) to go No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the MLB Draft. Two years later, more history will beckon when the college teammates win Cy Young and Rookie of the Year, respectively. It's easy to envision Skenes, the Pirates ace and 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, being the best pitcher in baseball over a full season. Crews, a Nationals outfielder, didn't dominate the minors or fast-track to the majors in the same manner, but he possesses the all-around skills to make a big leap. – Rowan Kavner

25. Liam Coen becomes next head coach for the Jaguars

With Doug Pederson expected to be out as Jaguars coach, Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen is the ideal successor. With a track record of success with multiple quarterbacks — Matthew Stafford, Will Levis (at Kentucky), Baker Mayfield — he's the kind of offensive mind Jacksonville needs to get Trevor Lawrence back on track, justifying the five-year, $275 million investment in him last summer. With Tampa, Coen also guides one of the league's best rushing attacks, an area where the Jags have struggled mightily this season despite having a pair of talented backs in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. – Ben Arthur

