National Basketball Association NBA Mock Draft 2.0: What will Atlanta Hawks do with No. 1 pick? Published Jun. 24, 2024 9:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's hard to imagine a bigger 180-degree turn from one NBA Draft to another than the one we'll witness this summer.

Last year, it was a mere formality that the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs would draft future NBA Rookie of the Year and franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama. This year, an organization looking at a forked road has the No. 1 pick. It's a stroke of fortune for the Atlanta Hawks, but it also comes with pressure to identify the best prospect and judge between winning now or starting the process of building everything from the ground up.

The murky status of three-time All-Star Trae Young, who has three years and $138 million left on his contract, is the dilemma Atlanta faces this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, despite the very different makeup of this draft class from that of 2023, the Hawks and Spurs are tied together, with Atlanta at the wrong end of the situation. Because of the Dejounte Murray trade, San Antonio has the Hawks’ first-round draft picks in 2025 and 2027, not to mention the rights to a pick swap in 2026. With San Antonio owning picks 4 and 8 in the 2024 draft, could we see Atlanta look to trade out of No. 1 and get some of their future picks back? It’s certainly possible, but in this class, who would want to trade up?

That's not to say there’s no talent with upside in this draft. In fact, I think some of the narratives around this class are lazy. Here’s my advice to executives who are sitting in the lottery: don’t overthink it. Go with proven results and win-now players rather than big projects (okay, unless you’re Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder).

If you want to know why I say that, look no further than two of the five members of this year's NBA's All-Rookie Team: the Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez and the Golden State Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski.

A UCLA superstar, Jaquez was the 18th pick in the draft by Miami, a gem of a selection. But his age (22) negatively impacted his draft stock — it shouldn’t have. Podziemski was one of only three Division I men's basketball players to average 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game and finished fifth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage. Now, being a top-20 pick out of Santa Clara is certainly a big accomplishment, but it does feel like teams will sometimes avoid role players in favor of attempting to make a big splash.

If there’s any draft to go with that guy that you feel safe about, it’s this class! With all of this in mind, let’s get to my mock:

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, F, JL Bourg

With the Hawks working out Rissacher on Wednesday, many signs point to the 6-foot-9 French wing being the frontrunner for the No. 1 slot. The 2024 EuroCup Rising Star award winner — an honor that’s also been previously given to Kristaps Porzingis and Jonas Valanciunas — averaged 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39% from 3-point range this past season for JL Bourg. Risacher’s length is seen on the defensive end of the floor, where he disrupts passing lanes and has shown an ability to be a consistent shot blocker.

At one point this past season, he had a top-three defensive rating differential in all of EuroCup. Where you fall on Risacher is based on what you make of his offensive toolbox. He started this past season strong from 3-point territory, shooting close to 50% from downtown in the first 34 games but then dropping to under 30% from deep in the final stretch of the season. He’s a good ball handler and willing passer, but not a particularly great attacker at the rim. That’s why the jump shot consistency is so key if he’s going to be worth it at the top.

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, C, Perth Wildcats

It bears noting that Sarr has not worked out for the Atlanta Hawks yet, but has done so with the Wizards. The 6-foot-11 big man with a wingspan of over 7-foot-4 carries the most upside in this class, with the length and defensive feel for the game that will make him an invaluable asset. He switches at a high level and can stay in front of speedy ball handlers and good shooters. The question? His offense. At just over 29% from 3-point territory and 61% on free throws, Sarr's scoring prowess needs work. The positives? He handles the basketball like a wing in transition and has shown great passing ability, making him a connective big in a pick-and-roll offense. If a team can mold what his scoring presence looks like, he could carve out a unique road in the NBA because of his length and athleticism. Washington needs help on defense, and Sarr checks off all of those boxes.

3. Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard , G, Kentucky

The Rockets have a nice young core with Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith & co., but they still finished 23rd in the NBA in 3-point percentage (around 35%). Houston could use more shotmaking and playmaking on the perimeter, and Sheppard is one of the best pure shooters I’ve seen at the top of a draft in recent memory. The 19-year-old was electrifying in his one season in Lexington, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 54% from the floor and an incredible 52% from 3-point range. Sheppard could learn under Fred VanVleet as well. He has the ability to get hot, serve as a playmaker and be a solid enough defender. His stock is rising, and he would be a proper fit for the Rockets.

4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, G, UConn

The Spurs need guards and shooting to help Wembanyama, and they need it in a big way. While Castle's shooting still needs to evolve, the one-and-done national champion is a physical 6-foot-6 guard who plays with a bulldog mentality on both ends, serving as a special NBA-ready defender for a 19-year-old. Dan Hurley was confident enough in his freshman to assign him to the other team’s primary scoring option, and Castle handled that with ease and an unlimited motor.

On offense, he can finish through contact with his size and great strength, and he recognizes defenses by making the right pass more times than not. He may not be a great scorer, but could become a better one by being alongside a player as extraordinary as Wembanyama. Because Castle isn’t a liability on defense and does possess maturity beyond his years with a real willingness to work, I think San Antonio takes a shot on him.

UConn's Stephon Castle throws down an alley-oop on the lob from Tristen Newton

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, G League Ignite

No guarantees, but this might be the closest thing to a lock that you’re going to see in this draft. The 6-foot-9 Buzelis, a 19-year-old with strong ball-handling abilities and quality touch around the rim, presents upside with his length and playmaking in transition. He really fits where the Pistons are as an organization, as he can come in with Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson with plenty of tools that should translate to the NBA. Averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this past season, Buzelis needs to become more disciplined and a better 3-point shooter in his next chapter, but his size and skill gives him the potential to be a connective weapon on a team looking for a multi-faceted player with length.

6. Charlotte Hornets: Cody Williams, F, Colorado

A 6-foot-8 point forward, Williams is a versatile player who can handle the ball at a high level and is tough to guard with his length. That also informs his ability as a defender, although he will need to build on his strength at the next level. While his freshman season at Colorado did not necessarily live up to expectations, averaging 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder standout Jalen Williams did show upside that can fit into the modern-day NBA. The big question: Can he evolve his jumper? Charlotte could use more versatility on the perimeter to pair up with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Clingan has been rumored to be in the mix at No. 1, with the Hawks loving what they saw from the back-to-back national champion, but I will keep Clingan at No. 7. I think that based on what teams are looking at from 2-6 in terms of positional need and this board, that’s why Clingan is not going sooner. But if a team does trade up in this draft — say, the Blazers — Clingan feels like a strong option to go earlier. As the Blazers build out their frontcourt with DeAndre Ayton already in place, Clingan would be a great best-available talent move that fits here.

Donovan Clingan throws down a MONSTER jam to extend UConn's lead over Marquette

The 7-foot-2 tower is a menace defensively, using his 7-foot-7 wingspan to cover ground and block shots while also being really mobile for a man his size. He added a lot of different post moves to his arsenal as a sophomore, leading UConn to a 37-3 record and another national title, showing great touch and awareness around the rim to make the right play. While the 3-point shot still needs work, he’s got a relentless work ethic and has shown some growth in his perimeter game in the pre-draft process. While his feet are worth monitoring for a player at his size, he came off a foot injury and flourished this past season, averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Clingan is a passionate individual who will instantly help an organization’s culture.

8. San Antonio Spurs: Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee

The Spurs finished third-to-last in the NBA this past season in 3-point shooting at just over 34% from downtown. The 6-foot-6 Knecht, a first-team All-American who averaged 22 PPG on 48% shooting from the floor and 42% from 3-point territory, feels like a slam dunk of a selection for R.C. Buford, Brian Wright and the San Antonio front office. But Knecht can do more than just shoot, showing an ability to finish with both hands and score off the dribble as well.

I was impressed with the way he scored at such a high clip, like the 37-point performance we saw against Purdue in the Elite Eight, but also in the way he lets the game come to him and handles double-teams by making the right pass. He’s just got such a terrific feel for the game, which is why he’s such a proper fit for a Spurs team that needs to get Wembanyama help in the scoring department.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter, G, Providence

Carter is my Jaime Jaquez of this draft, a player who does it on both ends at a high level, plays the game with an unlimited motor and will impact winning. The Grizzlies should be ready to compete for a top slot in the West behind Ja Morant and Carter, the son of 13-year NBA player and current Grizzlies assistant coach Anthony Carter. This feels like a good fit for them for a variety of reasons. Carter might only be 6-foot-3, but he has a wingspan of nearly 6-foot-9 and great strength. He is also a stout defender who can switch onto bigger bodies and hold his own. Averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, Carter’s competitive drive is seen in how tough of a rebounder he is. On the offensive end, he is a really crafty finisher.

He also listened to criticism of his jumper and worked to improve his game from beyond the arc, going from just over 29% from 3-point territory to nearly 38% this past season. The Big East Player of the Year willed the Friars extremely close to an NCAA Tournament spot even after all-conference first team star Bryce Hopkins went down. I've been around a lot of college players, and the level of intensity Carter plays the game with is as close to Jalen Brunson as I've ever seen. This guy is ready to help a team win now, and will benefit any locker room he steps in with how he conducts himself every day. He’s become a lottery lock for me.

10. Utah Jazz: Tidjane Salaun, F, Cholet Basket

The Jazz hope to accelerate a slow rebuild with a window of opportunity over the next two drafts, as Utah will have three of the top 32 selections this year and two first-round draft picks in 2025. With that in mind, I could see the Jazz taking a shot with the high-upside route if Carter and Knecht are already off the board. The 18-year-old Salaun is a 6-foot-9, 200-pound wing. He is a really athletic, long defender who is aware beyond his years on that end of the floor. He possesses athletic finishing ability and runs the floor well, but what Utah will be trying to do with Salaun is get him settled down offensively into a steadier shooter and a better decision-maker off the dribble. He did average 14 points, six rebounds and two steals per 36 minutes in his first year of professional basketball, so there’s reason to believe in his potential, but there’s just so much to his game that is still raw.

Here’s what to like about yet another high-end French prospect:

11. Chicago Bulls: Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

The Bulls could use another weapon to help Coby White, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu, and Dillingham would be a really nice value selection at No. 11 if he is on the board. One big note: He’s been unable to work out for teams in recent weeks due to an ankle injury, but he is scheduling some down-to-the-wire workouts, as the Spurs, Pistons, Jazz and Bulls are reportedly in the mix for him.

The one-and-done Kentucky guard is so shifty in the open floor, possessing great change-of-pace ability that allows him to make quick decisions and create plays for others. Shooting an impressive 44% from 3-point territory, Dillingham averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game. His shotmaking and ability to create for himself is intriguing. The downside: his 6-foot-1 frame and whether that could end up being a significant liability defensively.

12: Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topić, G, Mega MIS

The Thunder know what a redshirt injury season looks like because they dealt with NBA All-Rookie First Team selection Chet Holmgren missing all of his rookie season due to a foot injury before he launched for takeoff this year. Whoever selects the Serbia native Topić would have to be understanding of his situation, as he partially tore his ACL at the NBA’s draft combine in Italy. But, the Thunder have plenty to win now and can really afford to take another big upside swing if they would like.

When I watch Topic on film, the word "slippery" comes to mind because he is such a crafty driver who is so difficult to stop in the lane. He’s got a wide array of moves when penetrating toward the rim to glide and hang, getting off attempts that sometimes look like circus shots from unusual angles but end up going in. He averaged 19 points and seven assists for Mega Basket this past season, showcasing a great ability to execute in pick-and-roll situations. His perimeter game needs molding, and he has to show that he can hit the mid-range more often, but I think he’s a unique playmaker and ball-handler with the potential to be special if a shot doctor works with him.

13. Sacramento Kings: Bub Carrington, G, Pittsburgh

Every scout that I’ve talked with in the last week keeps bringing up one name rising on their boards: Bub. Carrington. The one-and-done freshman averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a freshman at Pitt, showcasing a deep toolbox of offensive skills and scoring prowess that oozes with potential. To have the mid-range game and off-the-dribble abilities that he showed in the ACC in just one season of college basketball, while also displaying a balance of distributing to others when he was pressured and making the right pass, was special to watch. He has to build up his body physically and get better as a defender in general, but I like Carrington’s offense so much that in this draft, I think he presents value at the tail end of the lottery, if not just outside of it in the teens.

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Jared McCain, G, Duke

If the Blazers do go after rim protection and secure the future of their frontcourt by taking Clingan at No. 7, I fully expect Portland to pursue a guard with the 14th pick, whether that’s McCain or if he’s off the board, Baylor one-and-done freshman Ja’Kobe Walter. But I’ll go with McCain here, who is as good as any perimeter shotmaker in this class. The Blazers finished dead last in 3-point percentage this past season, so the fit of McCain, who has really impressed teams in interviews and was revered for his competitive drive by Jon Scheyer in his freshman season at Duke, seems like it’s a great one for Portland.

One thing about McCain: he’s not just a knockdown shooter, but he can consistently hit shots off the dribble, make the right reads and be an unselfish passer and affect the game with his quickness on both ends. To average more than 14 points per game and shoot over 41% from 3-point territory as a freshman anywhere, let alone at Duke where high expectations exist, is why McCain is hovering in the back end of the lottery or just outside of it.

Post Lottery

15. Miami Heat: Ron Holland, SF, G League Ignite

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado

***The New Orleans Pelicans own the rights to the Lakers' pick at No. 17, but it looks like they will defer to the 2025 NBA Draft when the pool of players is deeper. New Orleans has until June 1 to decide whether they will take the pick or leave it to the Lakers***

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Ja'Kobe Walter , G, Baylor

18. Orlando Magic: Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana

19. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana Pacers): Zach Edey , C, Purdue

Colin Cowherd on why Zach Edey will excel in the NBA

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George, G, Miami

21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee Bucks): Yves Missi, C, Baylor

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette

23: Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans Pelicans): Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois

24. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns Taipans

25. New York Knicks: Baylor Scheierman, F, Creighton

26. Washington Wizards (via LA Clippers): Isaiah Collier, G, USC

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia

28. Denver Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, F, Dayton

29. Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Johnny Furphy, SF/SF, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics: Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share