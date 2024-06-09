Major League Baseball
Yankees' Juan Soto out of starting lineup for third straight game vs. Dodgers
Updated Jun. 9, 2024 5:33 p.m. ET

Yankees star Juan Soto is out of the starting lineup for the third straight game, as New York plays its series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

Soto is being treated for left forearm inflammation. He missed the opening two games of the weekend, both won by the Dodgers, 2-1 in 11 innings on Friday and 11-3 on Saturday.

New York had scored only four runs in 23 innings at the plate since Soto left Thursday night's 8-5 win over Minnesota. Three have come on two solo homers Saturday by Aaron Judge and his RBI single in the 11th inning of the opener.

In losing the first two games to the Dodgers, the Yankees hit .200 (15 for 75), including .067 (1 for 15) with runners in scoring position.

Soto is hitting .318 with 17 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 1.027 OPS. The 25-year-old outfielder, acquired in December from San Diego, can become a free agent after the World Series.

A scan Friday did not reveal any problems with his elbow, the Yankees said.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

