Yankees' Frankie Montas having shoulder surgery, could miss season
The New York Yankees will be without one of their key pitchers for the bulk of the 2023 MLB season.
Manager Aaron Boone announced on Wednesday that Frankie Montas is having shoulder surgery next week and could be out for the year.
The promising right-hander initially injured his shoulder this past September, though he made one appearance in the postseason. The Yankees, of course, had just acquired Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics before the trade deadline for pitching prospects Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and JP Sears and infielder Cooper Bowman.
Montas was projected to slot in the back half of a loaded rotation that still includes Gerrit Cole, free-agent signee Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino. Domingo Germán, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil are among the candidates to take Montas' spot.
Montas was a Cy Young candidate in 2021 and was dealing again last year prior to being traded. He struggled with the Yanks, however, posting a 6.35 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 33 strikeouts across 39.2 innings and eight starts. The 29-year-old will be a free agent after this season.
More Baseball from FOX Sports:
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?
- Hall of Famer Derek Jeter joining ‘MLB on FOX’ team
- MLB's new rules already altering roster decisions
- Albert Pujols retired with an untouchable record that you didn't know
- Who hit the most irrelevant home run of the 2022 MLB season?
- Predicting MLB’s five biggest turnarounds in 2023 season
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Super Bowl coverage:
- Patrick Mahomes adds to legacy with second Super Bowl title
- Tearful Travis Kelce after winning Super Bowl: ‘I feel a whole lot for my brother'
- Patrick Mahomes' superhuman effort rallies Chiefs to Super Bowl title
- Super Bowl takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs rallied to beat Eagles
- Super Bowl 2023: Best commercials
- Rihanna, 'surprise guest' deliver perfect Super Bowl halftime show
- Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII