Major League Baseball
Punishments Revealed For Astros-A's Brawl
Major League Baseball

Punishments Revealed For Astros-A's Brawl

59 mins ago

Suspensions from Sunday's benches-clearing altercation between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros were handed out on Tuesday, and they are rather lengthy.

Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano has been suspended six games, while Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron received 20 games.  According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Cintron's 20-game suspension is believed to be the largest ever levied against an MLB coach.

The brawl took place after Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in Sunday's game, and the third time in the three-game series. As Laureano stood on first base, the 41-year-old Cintron began shouting at him from the dugout, which led to the fight breaking out.

Laureano said that Cintron uttered an expletive at him, and then claimed the Astros hitting coach "said in Spanish something you don't say about my mother."

Cintron released an official statement, apologizing for his part in the fight and accepting his suspension, saying he will "learn from this," but denying Laureano's claim that he referenced his mother.

As for Laureano, he plans to appeal his suspension and is eligible to play until the appeal is heard.

Major League Baseball has made it a point to crack down on fighting this year when outlining health and safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Operations Manuel states the following as it relates to fighting:

"Fighting and instigating fights are strictly prohibited. Players must not make physical contact with others for any reason unless it occurs in normal and permissible game action."

The Athletics currently have the most wins in baseball, sitting at 12-5 and in the midst of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros are 7-9 and have lost five of their last six games. They are in the middle of a mid-week, three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Major League Baseball

MLB Considering Playoff Bubble

MLB Considering Playoff Bubble
Major League Baseball reportedly is looking into the idea of playing the playoffs in a bubble, but talks are preliminary.
11 hours ago
National Basketball Association

There's Nothing Like A Good Sports Beef

There's Nothing Like A Good Sports Beef
Four recent squabbles proved just how important petty arguments and public spats are right now, Charlotte Wilder says.
22 hours ago
Major League Baseball

Indians Pitcher Violates COVID Protocol

Indians Pitcher Violates COVID Protocol
Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent home after going out in Chicago. Here is all the latest in MLB.
1 day ago
Major League Baseball

Cubs-Cardinals Postponed For COVID

Cubs-Cardinals Postponed For COVID
Friday's game between the Cardinals and Cubs has been postponed due to another positive test in the St. Louis organization.
4 days ago
Major League Baseball

MLB Tightens COVID Safety Protocols

MLB Tightens COVID Safety Protocols
After a rash of postponements due to coronavirus outbreaks, MLB is instituting new rules and harsh punishments.
5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks