Major League Baseball Punishments Revealed For Astros-A's Brawl 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Suspensions from Sunday's benches-clearing altercation between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros were handed out on Tuesday, and they are rather lengthy.

Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano has been suspended six games, while Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron received 20 games. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Cintron's 20-game suspension is believed to be the largest ever levied against an MLB coach.

The brawl took place after Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in Sunday's game, and the third time in the three-game series. As Laureano stood on first base, the 41-year-old Cintron began shouting at him from the dugout, which led to the fight breaking out.

Laureano said that Cintron uttered an expletive at him, and then claimed the Astros hitting coach "said in Spanish something you don't say about my mother."

Cintron released an official statement, apologizing for his part in the fight and accepting his suspension, saying he will "learn from this," but denying Laureano's claim that he referenced his mother.

As for Laureano, he plans to appeal his suspension and is eligible to play until the appeal is heard.

Major League Baseball has made it a point to crack down on fighting this year when outlining health and safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Operations Manuel states the following as it relates to fighting:

"Fighting and instigating fights are strictly prohibited. Players must not make physical contact with others for any reason unless it occurs in normal and permissible game action."

The Athletics currently have the most wins in baseball, sitting at 12-5 and in the midst of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros are 7-9 and have lost five of their last six games. They are in the middle of a mid-week, three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.