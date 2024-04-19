Major League Baseball New York Mets release 'City Connect' jersey with new color scheme Updated Apr. 19, 2024 11:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Mets released their "City Connect" jersey on Friday morning. It's a base gray uniform with "NYC" stitched on the front and the Queensboro Bridge on the hat. The jersey also has a black patch on the arm with the Mets logo in pink lettering.

Infielders Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, closer Edwin Diaz, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and catcher Francisco Alvarez displayed the "City Connect" uniforms on the Mets website.

The Mets will wear the uniform 10 times this season, the first time coming on April 27, when they host the St. Louis Cardinals. Outside of the "City Connect" uniforms, the Mets will still wear their home white, road gray and alternative blue and black jerseys.

As for those who exhibited the new look, Alonso has been cranking in the batter's box this season, blasting six home runs and boasting a .551 slugging percentage. While he's batting just .217, Nimmo has driven in a team-high 15 runs. Meanwhile, Diaz has returned to elite form after missing the 2023 MLB season due to a torn ACL, sporting a 1.29 ERA and being 4-for-4 in save situations.

On the other hand, Lindor is slumping, hitting just .151. Alvarez has held his own behind the plate in his second season as New York's primary catcher.

After a rough start, the Mets are on a tear of late, winning 10 of their last 13 games. New York's hot streak has improved it to 10-8, good for third in the NL East.

Next up for the Mets is a three-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 2 of that series can be viewed on FS1 and the FOX Sports app at 4:05 p.m. ET.

