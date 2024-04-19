Major League Baseball
New York Mets release 'City Connect' jersey with new color scheme
Major League Baseball

New York Mets release 'City Connect' jersey with new color scheme

Updated Apr. 19, 2024 11:14 a.m. ET

The New York Mets released their "City Connect" jersey on Friday morning. It's a base gray uniform with "NYC" stitched on the front and the Queensboro Bridge on the hat. The jersey also has a black patch on the arm with the Mets logo in pink lettering.

Infielders Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, closer Edwin Diaz, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and catcher Francisco Alvarez displayed the "City Connect" uniforms on the Mets website. 

The Mets will wear the uniform 10 times this season, the first time coming on April 27, when they host the St. Louis Cardinals. Outside of the "City Connect" uniforms, the Mets will still wear their home white, road gray and alternative blue and black jerseys.

As for those who exhibited the new look, Alonso has been cranking in the batter's box this season, blasting six home runs and boasting a .551 slugging percentage. While he's batting just .217, Nimmo has driven in a team-high 15 runs. Meanwhile, Diaz has returned to elite form after missing the 2023 MLB season due to a torn ACL, sporting a 1.29 ERA and being 4-for-4 in save situations. 

ADVERTISEMENT

[Exclusive: Inside the Mets’ stunning turnaround from an 0-5 start]

On the other hand, Lindor is slumping, hitting just .151. Alvarez has held his own behind the plate in his second season as New York's primary catcher.

After a rough start, the Mets are on a tear of late, winning 10 of their last 13 games. New York's hot streak has improved it to 10-8, good for third in the NL East. 

Next up for the Mets is a three-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 2 of that series can be viewed on FS1 and the FOX Sports app at 4:05 p.m. ET.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why the Dodgers traded Michael Busch — and how their loss is again the Cubs' gain

Why the Dodgers traded Michael Busch — and how their loss is again the Cubs' gain

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes