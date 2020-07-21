Major League Baseball
Nakken Makes History For Giants
Major League Baseball

Nakken Makes History For Giants

4 hours ago

Alyssa Nakken made history on Monday night when she took over for Antoan Richardson as the San Francisco Giants' first base coach late in the their exhibition matchup with the Oakland Athletics. 

After joining the franchise as a baseball operations intern in 2014, Nakken became the first full-time female coach in league history in January of this year, joining the staff of first-year Giants manager and 12-year MLB veteran Gabe Kapler, who spent the last two seasons as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. 

Nakken played college softball at Sacramento State, and in addition to being a 3-time All-Conference player, she was a 4-time Academic All-American.

Back in February, Nakken spoke with NBC Sports about what it meant for her to land a position in a major league dugout. 

"I'm so much happier now, and so fired up and excited. I feel so fulfilled at the end of every single day ... I feel like I'm growing and I feel this great sense of confidence. I'm so supported by family and friends, and this organization has done so much for me the last five years ... I hope that everybody can feel this way some day."

She also said that Kapler was not trying to help her make history when he hired her onto his staff – he was just looking to hire the right person for the job, which he believed to be Nakken.

"This whole process has been, 'We need to figure out the best coaching staff for this team and we need to put the right pieces together.' Never once did Gabe and I talk about being first or even being female."

Fast-forward ahead to Monday, and after making her on-field coaching debut, Nakken decided it was also time to make her debut in the Twittersphere as well.

And she wasted no time in sharing her true feelings about taking over at first base. 

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, a 4-time All-Star and 2-time World Series champion, congratulated Nakken on her groundbreaking effort. 

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Major League Baseball

On This Day: Hank Aaron Hits No. 755

On This Day: Hank Aaron Hits No. 755
On July 20, 1976, Hank Aaron hit the final home run of his legendary career.
21 hours ago
Major League Baseball

What You Need To Know: MLB's Return

What You Need To Know: MLB's Return
The DH in both leagues. Schedule tweaks. Odds-on favorites. Baseball is back this week, and we have you covered.
1 day ago
Major League Baseball

MLB Award Favorites

MLB Award Favorites
Betts. Trout. Cole. And more. Here are the odds on the MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Cy Young races in both leagues.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing
The legendary civil rights icon and 17-term Congressman died on Friday at the age of 80.
2 days ago
Major League Baseball

Puig Close to Joining Braves

Puig Close to Joining Braves
Former LA Dodgers star Yasiel Puig is close to joining the Atlanta Braves, after spending last season in Cleveland.
6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks