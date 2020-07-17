Major League Baseball MLB Releases 2020 Schedule July 6 share facebook twitter reddit link

Baseball fans, rejoice. MLB has released the entire 2020 regular-season schedule.

The season starts off strong on July 23, with two matchups fans won't want to miss – the Yankees vs. the defending champion Nationals, and the Giants vs. the Dodgers.

The next day, 14 games are on the docket, including the first at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers' new stadium, when they host the Colorado Rockies.

And Saturday will feature FOX Sports' first ever quadruple-header to ring in the first weekend of baseball in 2020.

All 30 teams will play a regionally-based schedule of 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games against their corresponding geographical division (i.e. the NL East will play the AL East, the NL West will play the AL West, etc.)

A few new rules will be put into effect for the shortened calendar.

Both leagues will be allowed a designated hitter, an option previously afforded to the American League only. In addition, for extra innings, every half-inning after the ninth will start with a runner on second base until a team wins.

The 2020 postseason structure will remain the same, with the American League and National League each fielding five playoff teams.

And speaking of the postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros in September, as the Dodgers look to somewhat avenge their controversial 2017 World Series loss to Houston.

The MLB schedule will also feature dates that honor historic milestones in the league's history, including the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues.

And the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams game in August, replacing the Yankees due to coronavirus limitations.

The schedule does include a couple quirks. The Milwaukee Brewers will travel the fewest miles during the abbreviated season:

On the other hand, the Rangers will venture out the most.

So now that the schedule is locked in, we've got one question for you:

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Major League Baseball