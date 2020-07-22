MLB Opening Day Power Rankings
To get you ready for baseball, Nick Swisher ranked all 30 teams heading into the abbreviated 2020 season.
Let's dive in, with Swisher's thoughts on the Top 10 teams, plus season win totals and World Series futures included via FOX Bet.
1. New York Yankees
2019 record: 103-59
2020 win total over/under: 38.5
Odds to win World Series: +380
Swish's Take: "Listen, when spring training started a while ago, everybody was injured. But now, with a healthy Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, with the addition of Gerrit Cole — that was the one thing they were missing last year; this year, they have it. World Series champs."
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
2019 record: 106-56
2020 win total over/under: 38.5
Odds to win World Series: +380
Swish's Take: "I only need to say two names: Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts. Even though David Price isn't pitching, with Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, this team is going to be at the top of the National League."
3. Minnesota Twins
2019 record: 101-61
2020 win total over/under: 34.5
Odds to win World Series: +1500
Swish's Take: "Boy, have they made a resurrection. Josh Donaldson at third base and all the power that those guys have in that lineup, along with some starting pitching additions? This team is going to be in the ALCS."
4. Atlanta Braves
2019 record: 97-65
2020 win total over/under: 34
Odds to win World Series: +1300
Swish's Take: "I know they lost Josh Donaldson, but they picked up Marcell Ozuna, and with the core of guys they have in that locker room, this team is destined for success."
5. Houston Astros
2019 record: 107-55
2020 win total over/under: 35.5
Odds to win World Series: +800
Swish's Take: "There's a lot surrounding the Astros right now, but I think with Dusty Baker as the manager, he's definitely going to get those boys on track."
6. Oakland Athletics
2019 record: 97-65
2020 win total over/under: 33.5
Odds to win World Series: +2200
Swish's Take: "With Matt Chapman and Matt Olson on the corners, power is in big supply in Oakland. And with the young studs they have on the mound, this team is destined for success."
7. Tampa Bay Rays
2019 record: 96-66
2020 win total over/under: 34.5
Odds to win World Series: +1800
Swish's Take: "Kevin Cash has done a tremendous job since being over there; he knows exactly what it takes for his team to win. In a shortened 60-game season where pitching dominates, the Tampa Bay Rays will be right there at the top."
8. Chicago Cubs
2019 record: 84-78
2020 win total over/under: 32.5
Odds to win World Series: +2200
Swish's Take: "Kris Bryant is playing for a big contract, Javier Baez is going to do his thing. The only question mark: Is Anthony Rizzo going to be healthy?"
9. Washington Nationals
2019 record: 93-69
2020 win total over/under: 33.5
Odds to win World Series: +1800
Swish's Take: "I know they lost Anthony Rendon, but with that three-headed monster of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin? Pitching is going to dominate this 2020 season, and that's why this team is going to make it to the playoffs."
10. Cleveland Indians
2019 record: 93-69
2020 win total over/under: 33.5
Odds to win World Series: +2200
Swish's Take: "This could be their last hurrah with the core guys they have. Francisco Lindor's contract is up, and somebody's going to pay him big money. And it might not be in Cleveland. Carlos Santana, as well — this squad is ready to play, and this could be their last chance."
11. St. Louis Cardinals
2019 record: 91-71
2020 win total over/under: 32.5
Odds to win World Series: +2200
12. Philadelphia Phillies
2019 record: 81-81
2020 win total over/under: 31.5
Odds to win World Series: +2200
13. New York Mets
2019 record: 86-76
2020 win total over/under: 31.5
Odds to win World Series: +2200
14. Chicago White Sox
2019 record: 72-89
2020 win total over/under: 31.5
Odds to win World Series: +3000
15. Cincinnati Reds
2019 record: 75-87
2020 win total over/under: 31.5
Odds to win World Series: +2800
16. Milwaukee Brewers
2019 record: 89-73
2020 win total over/under: 31.5
Odds to win World Series: +4000
17. Los Angeles Angels
2019 record: 72-90
2020 win total over/under: 31.5
Odds to win World Series: +4000
18. Boston Red Sox
2019 record: 84-78
2020 win total over/under: 31.5
Odds to win World Series: +4000
19. Arizona Diamondbacks
2019 record: 85-77
2020 win total over/under: 31
Odds to win World Series: +5000
20. Toronto Blue Jays
2019 record: 67-95
2020 win total over/under: 27.5
Odds to win World Series: +10000
21. San Diego Padres
2019 record: 70-92
2020 win total over/under: 30.5
Odds to win World Series: +5000
22. Texas Rangers
2019 record: 78-84
2020 win total over/under: 28.5
Odds to win World Series: +8000
23. Miami Marlins
2019 record: 57-105
2020 win total over/under: 24.5
Odds to win World Series: +75000
24. San Francisco Giants
2019 record: 77-85
2020 win total over/under: 25.5
Odds to win World Series: +30000
25. Colorado Rockies
2019 record: 71-91
2020 win total over/under: 27.5
Odds to win World Series: +17500
26. Pittsburgh Pirates
2019 record: 69-93
2020 win total over/under: 25.5
Odds to win World Series: +25000
27. Seattle Mariners
2019 record: 68-94
2020 win total over/under: 24.5
Odds to win World Series: +50000
28. Kansas City Royals
2019 record: 59-103
2020 win total over/under: 24.5
Odds to win World Series: +50000
29. Baltimore Orioles
2019 record: 54-108
2020 win total over/under: 20.5
Odds to win World Series: +75000
30. Detroit Tigers
2019 record: 47-114
2020 win total over/under: 21.5
Odds to win World Series: +75000