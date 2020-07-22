Major League Baseball MLB Opening Day Power Rankings 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

To get you ready for baseball, Nick Swisher ranked all 30 teams heading into the abbreviated 2020 season.

Let's dive in, with Swisher's thoughts on the Top 10 teams, plus season win totals and World Series futures included via FOX Bet.

1. New York Yankees

2019 record: 103-59

2020 win total over/under: 38.5

Odds to win World Series: +380

Swish's Take: "Listen, when spring training started a while ago, everybody was injured. But now, with a healthy Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, with the addition of Gerrit Cole — that was the one thing they were missing last year; this year, they have it. World Series champs."

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

2019 record: 106-56

2020 win total over/under: 38.5

Odds to win World Series: +380

Swish's Take: "I only need to say two names: Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts. Even though David Price isn't pitching, with Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, this team is going to be at the top of the National League."

3. Minnesota Twins

2019 record: 101-61

2020 win total over/under: 34.5

Odds to win World Series: +1500

Swish's Take: "Boy, have they made a resurrection. Josh Donaldson at third base and all the power that those guys have in that lineup, along with some starting pitching additions? This team is going to be in the ALCS."

4. Atlanta Braves

2019 record: 97-65

2020 win total over/under: 34

Odds to win World Series: +1300

Swish's Take: "I know they lost Josh Donaldson, but they picked up Marcell Ozuna, and with the core of guys they have in that locker room, this team is destined for success."

5. Houston Astros

2019 record: 107-55

2020 win total over/under: 35.5

Odds to win World Series: +800

Swish's Take: "There's a lot surrounding the Astros right now, but I think with Dusty Baker as the manager, he's definitely going to get those boys on track."

6. Oakland Athletics

2019 record: 97-65

2020 win total over/under: 33.5

Odds to win World Series: +2200

Swish's Take: "With Matt Chapman and Matt Olson on the corners, power is in big supply in Oakland. And with the young studs they have on the mound, this team is destined for success."

7. Tampa Bay Rays

2019 record: 96-66

2020 win total over/under: 34.5

Odds to win World Series: +1800

Swish's Take: "Kevin Cash has done a tremendous job since being over there; he knows exactly what it takes for his team to win. In a shortened 60-game season where pitching dominates, the Tampa Bay Rays will be right there at the top."

8. Chicago Cubs

2019 record: 84-78

2020 win total over/under: 32.5

Odds to win World Series: +2200

Swish's Take: "Kris Bryant is playing for a big contract, Javier Baez is going to do his thing. The only question mark: Is Anthony Rizzo going to be healthy?"

9. Washington Nationals

2019 record: 93-69

2020 win total over/under: 33.5

Odds to win World Series: +1800

Swish's Take: "I know they lost Anthony Rendon, but with that three-headed monster of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin? Pitching is going to dominate this 2020 season, and that's why this team is going to make it to the playoffs."

10. Cleveland Indians

2019 record: 93-69

2020 win total over/under: 33.5

Odds to win World Series: +2200

Swish's Take: "This could be their last hurrah with the core guys they have. Francisco Lindor's contract is up, and somebody's going to pay him big money. And it might not be in Cleveland. Carlos Santana, as well — this squad is ready to play, and this could be their last chance."

11. St. Louis Cardinals

2019 record: 91-71

2020 win total over/under: 32.5

Odds to win World Series: +2200

12. Philadelphia Phillies

2019 record: 81-81

2020 win total over/under: 31.5

Odds to win World Series: +2200

13. New York Mets

2019 record: 86-76

2020 win total over/under: 31.5

Odds to win World Series: +2200

14. Chicago White Sox

2019 record: 72-89

2020 win total over/under: 31.5

Odds to win World Series: +3000

15. Cincinnati Reds

2019 record: 75-87

2020 win total over/under: 31.5

Odds to win World Series: +2800

16. Milwaukee Brewers

2019 record: 89-73

2020 win total over/under: 31.5

Odds to win World Series: +4000

17. Los Angeles Angels

2019 record: 72-90

2020 win total over/under: 31.5

Odds to win World Series: +4000

18. Boston Red Sox

2019 record: 84-78

2020 win total over/under: 31.5

Odds to win World Series: +4000

19. Arizona Diamondbacks

2019 record: 85-77

2020 win total over/under: 31

Odds to win World Series: +5000

20. Toronto Blue Jays

2019 record: 67-95

2020 win total over/under: 27.5

Odds to win World Series: +10000

21. San Diego Padres

2019 record: 70-92

2020 win total over/under: 30.5

Odds to win World Series: +5000

22. Texas Rangers

2019 record: 78-84

2020 win total over/under: 28.5

Odds to win World Series: +8000

23. Miami Marlins

2019 record: 57-105

2020 win total over/under: 24.5

Odds to win World Series: +75000

24. San Francisco Giants

2019 record: 77-85

2020 win total over/under: 25.5

Odds to win World Series: +30000

25. Colorado Rockies

2019 record: 71-91

2020 win total over/under: 27.5

Odds to win World Series: +17500

26. Pittsburgh Pirates

2019 record: 69-93

2020 win total over/under: 25.5

Odds to win World Series: +25000

27. Seattle Mariners

2019 record: 68-94

2020 win total over/under: 24.5

Odds to win World Series: +50000

28. Kansas City Royals

2019 record: 59-103

2020 win total over/under: 24.5

Odds to win World Series: +50000

29. Baltimore Orioles

2019 record: 54-108

2020 win total over/under: 20.5

Odds to win World Series: +75000

30. Detroit Tigers

2019 record: 47-114

2020 win total over/under: 21.5

Odds to win World Series: +75000

