Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin to have Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1
Major League Baseball

Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin to have Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1

Published Aug. 28, 2023 8:02 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1, the team announced on Monday, sidelining him for the rest of this season and presumably into next season.

Gonsolin last pitched on Aug. 18 against the Miami Marlins. He gave up eight hits and 10 runs in 3.1 innings, including five home runs. He was put on the 15-day injured list with discomfort in his right arm before being moved to the 60-day IL. An MRI soon revealed structural damage in Gonsolin's arm.

On the season, Gonsolin was 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA. He was an All-Star in 2022, finishing the season 16-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 24 starts.

The Dodgers are currently atop the NL West standings at 80-49 entering Tuesday. They own a 12-game lead over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

