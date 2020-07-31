Major League Baseball
Cardinals-Brewers Opener Postponed
Major League Baseball

Cardinals-Brewers Opener Postponed

15 mins ago

The Milwaukee Brewers' home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed after two Cardinals players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Louis last played in Minnesota on Wednesday against the Twins.

MLB announced shortly before 12 p.m. ET that Friday's game would be rescheduled as part of a "traditional doubleheader" on Sunday, with Saturday's game between the teams still scheduled to be played:

The Brewers reportedly have not had any contact with the Cardinals, who will be tested again on Friday.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies postponed their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays after two staff members tested positive.

The Miami Marlins have also had their season suspended through at least Sunday, with 18 players reportedly having tested positive, in addition to two staff members.

Given that baseball could face additional postponements if more players test positive, MLB and the players association have agreed to stage 7-inning double headers as necessary in an effort to preserve pitching in any potential make-up games.

This is a developing story.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Major League Baseball

Phillies Confirm Positive Tests

Phillies Confirm Positive Tests
The Philadelphia Phillies closed down their ballpark after a pair of COVID-19 tests came back positive.
22 hours ago
Major League Baseball

Suspensions Levied For Dodgers-Astros Drama

Suspensions Levied For Dodgers-Astros Drama
Here's what you need to know about the fallout from the altercation between Los Angeles and Houston on Tuesday night.
1 day ago
Major League Baseball

UPDATE: MLB Continues Postponements

UPDATE: MLB Continues Postponements
Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday in response to a coronavirus outbreak.
2 days ago
National Football League

Kansas City Royalty

Kansas City Royalty
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made more history on Tuesday, becoming part-owner of the Kansas City Royals.
2 days ago
Major League Baseball

Running Up The Score

Running Up The Score
Pitchers might not be its biggest fan, but MLB's new extra-inning rule has turned up the excitement, Martin Rogers writes.
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks