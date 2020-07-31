Major League Baseball Cardinals-Brewers Opener Postponed 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Milwaukee Brewers' home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed after two Cardinals players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Louis last played in Minnesota on Wednesday against the Twins.

MLB announced shortly before 12 p.m. ET that Friday's game would be rescheduled as part of a "traditional doubleheader" on Sunday, with Saturday's game between the teams still scheduled to be played:

The Brewers reportedly have not had any contact with the Cardinals, who will be tested again on Friday.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies postponed their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays after two staff members tested positive.

The Miami Marlins have also had their season suspended through at least Sunday, with 18 players reportedly having tested positive, in addition to two staff members.

Given that baseball could face additional postponements if more players test positive, MLB and the players association have agreed to stage 7-inning double headers as necessary in an effort to preserve pitching in any potential make-up games.

This is a developing story.

