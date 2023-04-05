Bryce Harper takes on-field batting practice for first time since surgery
Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.
The Philadelphia Phillies said Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night’s game at Yankee Stadium.
Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. He appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has Harper on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.
According to Phillies manager Rob Thomson, early to mid-June could be a possibility for his return.
"He feels great," Thomson said. "It's not hitting we're concerned about, it's sliding. We've got to get clearance from the doctor on that first. If he slides head-first, he could rupture it, and then we're back to square one. I think we're close to where he was before, in fact he feels like his right arm is stronger than his left because he's done so much rehab on it."
The DH position is not new to Harper. He hit .296/.368/.522 in 90 games as Philly's designated hitter last season, blasting 17 home runs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Read more:
- MLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekend
- Dodgers OF Trayce Thompson's 'long journey' continues with 1,263 feet worth of home runs
- Dodgers' James Outman picks up where he left off in his first Opening Day
- Diamondbacks are ascending, but NL West paradigm didn't shift on Opening Day
- MLB season preview: Staff predictions on MVP, Cy Young, ROY, World Series
- MLB season preview: One burning question for all 30 teams
- 8 most interesting MLB players to watch ahead of 2023 season
- Breakouts and breakthroughs: 10 former MLB top prospects ready to make a leap
- Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under pitchers
- Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under position players
- Which team has MLB's best lineup? Astros, Braves among top candidates
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- 2023 MLB odds: Best win total, division bets, long-shot, title futures, expert picks
- Padres' Manny Machado ejected for arguing pitch-clock violationMLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekendMLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules
- Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended four games by MLB for interaction with fanMichael Conforto seeks redemption with Giants, closure from MetsMattress Mack bets big again on Houston Astros to win MLB World Series
- Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMachado ejected, Padres blow 4-run lead, lose 8-6 to D-backsThe not so glamorous life of the Minor League Baseball player
- Padres' Manny Machado ejected for arguing pitch-clock violationMLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekendMLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules
- Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended four games by MLB for interaction with fanMichael Conforto seeks redemption with Giants, closure from MetsMattress Mack bets big again on Houston Astros to win MLB World Series
- Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMachado ejected, Padres blow 4-run lead, lose 8-6 to D-backsThe not so glamorous life of the Minor League Baseball player