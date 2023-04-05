Major League Baseball Bryce Harper takes on-field batting practice for first time since surgery Updated Apr. 5, 2023 6:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.

The Philadelphia Phillies said Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night’s game at Yankee Stadium.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. He appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has Harper on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

According to Phillies manager Rob Thomson, early to mid-June could be a possibility for his return.

"He feels great," Thomson said. "It's not hitting we're concerned about, it's sliding. We've got to get clearance from the doctor on that first. If he slides head-first, he could rupture it, and then we're back to square one. I think we're close to where he was before, in fact he feels like his right arm is stronger than his left because he's done so much rehab on it."

The DH position is not new to Harper. He hit .296/.368/.522 in 90 games as Philly's designated hitter last season, blasting 17 home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more:

share